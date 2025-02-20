Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Olivia Loughrey, who was reported missing from her home in Teesan, Co. Sligo, on Monday afternoon, 17th February 2025.
Olivia is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height, with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.
Olivia has a number of piercings and typically wears glasses.
It is not known what Olivia was wearing when last seen.
Gardaí are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with any information on Olivia's whereabouts is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.