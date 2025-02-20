The death has taken place of former Mayo County Councillor Margaret Adams.

Margaret Adams was a member of Fianna Fail and along with serving as a councilor for the party in Mayo she was also a member of Westport Town Council.

Margaret held the position of Cathaoirleach of Westport Town Council on a number of occasions.

She also worked as constituency secretary for the late Seamus Hughes during his time as a TD.

Paying tribute to Margaret this evening Minister Dara Calleary described her a trailblazer for women in Mayo politics, a passionate advocate for Westport and West Mayo in particular, a councillor totally committed to the people she served and a straight talker to whomever her audience was.

Margaret’s remains will repose in Navin's Funeral Home tomorrow evening from 5 to 7 p.m.

Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church Westport on Saturday at 12 noon for Funeral Mass at 1 pm.

Cremation takes place afterwards in Lakeland's Crematorium, Cavan, at 4:30 p.m.