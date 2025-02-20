Minister of State Alan Dillon has welcomed the announcement from the Department of Education that St Peter’s National School, in Snugboro, Castlebar has been granted initial project approval to proceed to tender for a school extension.

Awarded under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme, approval has been granted for 3 additional classrooms and the reconfiguration of rooms to create four special education teaching rooms and two class base SEN, to provide a special class for children with special education needs.

Minister Dillon said: “This is fantastic news for the popular Castlebar School and their wider community. It will provide much-needed facilities for the current students and staff.

He went on to wish principal Catherine Mc Hale, Deputy Principal Ann Murrihy, Board of Management Chairperson Michael Kelly, 25 staff members and 300 pupils the very best with this project in the months ahead.

He also acknowledged Councillor Ger Deere who is a Special Needs Assistant (SNA) in the school and has highlighted this project with him and the department on several occasions.