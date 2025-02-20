Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Moycullen, Co. Galway, this afternoon.

Shortly after midday, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a truck and a cyclist at Clydagh on the N59.

The cyclist, a man in his 90s, was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Galway. He was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The road remains closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were on the N59 in the Clydagh area between 11:45am and 12:05pm and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.