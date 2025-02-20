A Sligo based Minister has welcomed word from the housing minister on staged payments for the Croi Conaithe Vacant Homes Grant.

Currently, if a person wishes to avail of the grant they can only do so once the work has been completed.

However Minister Marian Harkin now says that Housing Minister James Browne is looking at introducing staged payments while work is being done.

This has been welcomed by Minister Harkin, who says this will now make a difference to those individuals and families looking at renovating a derelict or vacant property, but may not have been in a position to take out big loans to cover the cost.

She has been speaking to Midwest News.