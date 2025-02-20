A Mayo shop has sold a winning lotto ticket worth over €100,000.

Casey's Londis on Main street in Castlebar sold the lucky Quick Pick ticket yesterday, where a player matched 5 numbers and the bonus to scoop €108,809.

The winning numbers from last night’s draw were 2, 27, 28, 29, 38, 44 and the Bonus was 20.

Meanwhile a player in Kerry took the top prize last night, winning almost €2.3 million

The National Lottery is urging all players in the Kerry and Mayo areas to check their tickets carefully and if you’re holding the winning ticket, be sure to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to arrange the collection of your prize.