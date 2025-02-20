Mayo householders are being urged to bring their batteries, electrical, and electronic waste to a set of free collection days to help the county meet national e-waste recycling targets for 2025.

The events, hosted by WEEE Ireland in partnership with Mayo County Council, continue this week on Saturday with two events on March 01 from 10am-4pm at both the Keel Sandybanks Caravan & Camping Park, Keel Beach, Achill, and at the Swinford Golf Club, Deerpark, Swinford.

On Tuesday, March 04, a collection will take place at the Sarsfields GAA Club, O'Hara Park, Charlestown, from 10am-4pm.

And on Thursday, March 06, a collection will take place at the Kiltimagh GAA Club from 10am-4pm.

Collections will be ongoing throughout March at locations throughout the county.

Anything with a plug, battery or cable can be recycled for free on the day, including old washing machines, TVs, toasters and kettles, electronic tools and toys, cables, IT equipment, mobile phones, remote controls, batteries, including farm fence batteries, and even watches.

These free events are in partnership with Mayo County Council.