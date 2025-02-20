The Tánaiste says Ireland has an important voice in discussions on global trade and investment.



Simon Harris was speaking ahead of his attendance at a G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, today.



Ireland is participating at the G20 for the first time, as a guest country during South Africa’s G20 Presidency.



Minister Harris says Ireland is committed to an open and fair trading system, which brings economic opportunities and well paid jobs, which is essential for Ireland and many other smaller states around the world.