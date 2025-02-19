A local golf club has confirmed the club is not for sale.

There had been a post online claiming Swinford Golf club was for sale but in a post on social media they have confirmed that isn't true.

They say....

It has come to our attention that a false listing has been posted online claiming that Swinford Golf Club is for sale.

We want to assure our members, visitors, and the wider community that this information is entirely untrue.

Our club remains fully operational, and we are actively addressing this matter. Our solicitors are already handling the situation, and we have the issue under control.

We appreciate the support of our members and ask that you disregard any misleading information.

Thank you for your continued support.