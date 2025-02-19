A Mayo designer has been announced as the winner of Bord Bia Bloom's Cultivating Talent initiative.

Bord Bia Bloom have announced their line-up of local and international horticultural talent for the five-day festival.

Among the new designers for 2025 is Ballina based Sarah Cotterill.

Sarah is an Assistant Professor in Civil Engineering at UCD with a keen interest in sustainable water management and was awarded a Silver Medal at RHS Hampton Court in the Resilient Pocket Planting category in 2024.

Her garden ‘Into the Woods’ will be a tribute to the unique Atlantic rainforests of Ireland.

Over 100,000 visitors are expected to attend the festival, which takes place from May 29th – June 2nd this year.