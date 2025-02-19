Planning rules on cabins and modular homes in back gardens could be relaxed as part of Government efforts to tackle the housing crisis.

The government says it could provide an alternative housing option for younger people who want to stay in their own community, and later for parents wishing to downsize.



Currently planning permission is needed for structures that aren't directly attached to homes.

Owner of BRB Homes Donal Byrne has welcomed this news and says he first canvassed the Government for this proposal over seven years ago.

The Aghamore native says that while he welcomes the plan it needs to be built to a high standard.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.