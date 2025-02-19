A Mayo pharmacy has received a national accolade at this year's Life Pharmacy awards.

The Annual Life Pharmacy Awards, now in their 4th year, acknowledge the outstanding contributions from pharmacy professionals who have gone above and beyond to provide exceptional care and service in their local communities.

Life Pharmacy in Kilkelly was recognised for its excellence in customer and patient care at the awards where it was awarded the Loyalty for Life Award.

Other local winners include Quirke's Life Pharmacy in Ballinasloe, which took the Best in Sales award.