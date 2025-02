Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane has warned that the delay to the return of the Air Ambulance to Athlone is concerning.

The Air Ambulance was re-located to Baldonnell last November to allow for structural repairs to the Hanger in Athlone.

Deputy Kerrane says it was to be returned to Athlone by the end of January.

She says she has now been informed that the Air Ambulance will not return until mid-March.

Deputy Kerrane has been giving more details to Midwest News.