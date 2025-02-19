Details

Elasan Solutions is proud to announce that it has been selected as a finalist in the prestigious Irish Construction Excellence (ICE) Awards 2025, under the Construction Product Innovation category. Based in Co. Mayo, Elasan Solutions is a women-owned and run business, committed to supporting the construction industry in its digital transformation. Through its innovative solutions, the company helps construction firms improve efficiency, streamline processes, and adopt technology to move forward in an ever-evolving sector. The ICE Awards, established in 1993, recognise outstanding achievements across the Irish construction industry, with a particular focus on innovation, quality, and leadership. Being named a finalist is a testament to the dedication and hard work of Elasan Solutions’ team, who are passionate about creating cutting-edge solutions for their clients. “We are incredibly proud to be recognised as a finalist in the ICE Awards 2025,” said Sandra Ginnelly, cofounder of Elasan Solutions. “This acknowledgment not only reflects the innovative work we’re doing in the construction sector but also highlights the continued growth of womenowned businesses in technology. Our team is driven by a vision to support construction and manufacturing companies with the tools they need to succeed in the digital age.” Elasan Solutions has built a strong reputation for delivering tailored digital solutions that drive better project management, collaboration, and overall efficiency. The company’s focus on embracing digital transformation has had a significant impact on the construction industry, particularly for businesses in Ireland and beyond. The winners of the ICE Awards 2025 will be announced at the awards ceremony later this year. Elasan Solutions looks forward to celebrating with other industry leaders such as Walls Construction, Coffey Group, SISK and more, and continuing to push for innovation within the construction sector.

    University Hospital Galway is the third most overcrowded in the country today

    580 people are waiting for a bed in hospitals around the country today. The INMO says University Hospital Limerick accounts for the largest number of those, with 113, followed by Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Galway with 47 patients on…
  • Feb 19, 2025

    Diesel & Petrol on the rise again

    The price of petrol and diesel's risen yet again. The latest AA survey of filling stations has found petrol rose by an average of 4 cent in the past month, up to around 1 euro 80 cent a litre. Diesel prices also rose by around 4 cent and now costs an average…
  • Feb 19, 2025

    Roscommon TD warns delay to the return of Air Ambulance to the West is concerning

    Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane has warned that the delay to the return of the Air Ambulance to Athlone is concerning. The Air Ambulance was re-located to Baldonnell last November to allow for structural repairs to the Hanger in Athlone.…
  • Feb 19, 2025

    Emergency services deal with fire at Sligo Housing estate

    Emergency services attended the scene of a fire at a housing estate in Sligo last night. A number of homes were evacuated in the Caltragh area of Sligo at around 8pm. Emergency services including Gardai and multiple fire units attended the scene and a number…
  • Feb 19, 2025

    Sligo councillor says more needs to be done to ensure phone service doesn't fail during storms

    A Sligo councillor has called on the local authority to urgently contact the Minister for Arts, Media, Communications, Culture, and Sport regarding the near-total collapse of mobile communications during recent storms. Cllr Marie Casserly expressed deep…
  • Feb 19, 2025

    Cabin style homes in back gardens could soon be exempt from planning

    Cabin style homes in back gardens could soon be exempt from planning rules. The Government is considering allowing the cabins to be rented out or used by relatives. It's hoped this will provide more housing options and allows people to downsize according to…
  • Feb 19, 2025

    57% of adults say they're still feeling the economic effects of Covid pandemic

    57 per cent of adults say they're still feeling the economic and social effects of the Covid pandemic. That's according to a survey by IReach which looked at the lasting consequences of the lockdowns from almost 5 years ago. Mental health issues was one of…
  • Feb 18, 2025

    Dept say accommodation levy is not being explored

    A group representing hoteliers says a tourist tax would send the 'wrong message' to international visitors.It comes as the Irish Daily Mail reports a charge for hotel guests is being examined, according to a briefing note prepared for the Tourism…
  • Feb 18, 2025

    Sheltered walkways at Ireland West Airport to be in place for summer

    Ireland West Airport Knock is gearing up for another busy summer season, with close to 900,000 passengers forecast this year. Alicante, Faro and Malaga services will increase on a weekly basis, and there’s a new piece of infrastructure that will be introduced…
  • Feb 18, 2025

    IFA launch 2025 'No Dogs Allowed' campaign in time for lambing season

    The Irish Farmers’ Association has launched its 2025 ‘No Dogs Allowed’ campaign, just in time for what is expected to be a busy lambing season. The IFA are placing more emphasis on the campaign this year, hoping to significantly reduce the amount of animals…
  • Feb 18, 2025

    IPAS centre in Roscommon closed amid fire safety concerns

    A building used to house refugees in Boyle was closed due to concerns over fire safety. Roscommon County Council say on foot of a number of queries received by them, the local authority can confirm that on Thursday, February 13th, a closure notice was served…
  • Feb 18, 2025

    Mayo highest number of derelict properties according to Geo Directory

    The number of derelict properties across the country has fallen but remains highest in Mayo. The latest study by Geo Directory found 20 thousand properties in a state of dereliction in the final three months of last year. The highest concentration of homes…
  • Feb 18, 2025

    Law Society moves to strike off suspended solicitor following his handling of a Mayo land deal

    A High Court application has been initiated by the Law Society, aimed at having suspended solicitor Declan O’Callaghan struck off the roll of solicitors. This comes following professional misconduct by the Ballaghaderreen solicitor, over his handling of a…
  • Feb 18, 2025

    Ann Higgins co-opted to Sligo County Council in place of Senator Nessa Consgrove

    The Labour Party has selected its replacement for Senator Nessa Cosgrove on Sligo County Council. Senator Cosgrove was elected to the council for the first time following the 2024 June Local Elections, and was recently appointed to the Seanad. Ann Higgins has…
  • Feb 18, 2025

    Missing Dunmore teenager located safe and well

    A teenager from County Galway, who was reported missing since Saturday has been located safe and well. Gardaí launched an information appeal to the public yesterday to help in locating 16 year old Brian Hayden from Dunmore. No further action is required,…
  • Feb 18, 2025

    Uisce Éireann told to buy 100 new generators to prevent impact of future storms like Éowyn

    Uisce Éireann is being told to buy 100 new generators.It's to ensure the widespread water outages caused by Storm Eowyn are not repeated.Cabinet will be updated by Minister for Housing and Local Government James Browne today on the urgent actions to be taken…
  • Feb 18, 2025

    In a housing crisis, councillor demands a more rapid completion of contracts from Mayo County Council management

    In a housing crisis, it’s past time for Mayo County Council Management to demand a more rapid response from the Department of Housing. That’s the view of Independent Ballinrobe councillor Patsy O’Brien. The councillor raised his concerns at the February…
  • Feb 18, 2025

    Gardaí continue search for missing Dunmore teenager

    Gardaí are appealing to the public this morning for information in locating a missing teenager from Dunmore. 16 year old Brian Hayden was reported missing on Saturday last, February 15. He is missing from Galway City, and is described as being 5’ 6” in height…
  • Feb 17, 2025

    Gardai appeal for witnesses to an arson attack at a Castlebar residence overnight

    Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred at a residence at Saleen, Castlebar in the early hours of this morning. At approximately 1.45am, Gardaí responded to reports of a fire at a residence. Mayo Fire Brigade attended the…
  • Feb 17, 2025

    Gardai appeal for public assistance in search for missing Galway teenager

    Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16- year-old Brian Hayden, who is missing from Galway City since Saturday the 15th of February 2025. Brian is described as being 5’ 6" in height and of slim build. He has brown hair and…
  • Feb 17, 2025

    Lorry has gone off the main Castlebar to Belmullet road

    No injuries have been reported after a lorry went off the main Castlebar to Belmullet Road earlier today. The incident occurred on the R312 on the Belmullet side of Glenhest Crossroads this morning. Gardai say the road is open to traffic, however, some…
  • Feb 17, 2025

    Door of residence in Castlebar burned down

    The door of a residence was burned down in a housing estate in Castlebar last night The Gardaí and fire services were called to the scene and Gardaí are now investigating the incident. There are no reports of injuries
  • Feb 17, 2025

    Pope's condition "complex", according to Vatican

    Doctors say the Pope's health's presenting a 'complex clinical picture' - as he receives further hospital treatment for an infection. The 88-year-old was admitted on Friday. Wednesday's planned weekly audience in St Peter's Square has been cancelled. Hannah…
  • Feb 17, 2025

    Thirteen legal notices served to operators of "dodgy boxes"

    Thirteen operators of so-called 'dodgy boxes' have been shut down. Legal notices were served across Dublin, Cork, Donegal, Offaly, Limerick, Louth, Clare, Westmeath and Laois. The Federation Against Copyright Theft says it resulted in the illegal streaming…
  • Feb 17, 2025

    Rural counties boast highest firearm ownership rate

    The number of knives seized across the country has risen by 58% in less than 10 years. 2,157 blades were seized last year, compared to 1,362 in 2015. Dublin saw the largest number of incidents, with over one thousand seizures in 2024, according to The Irish…
  • Feb 17, 2025

    Castlebar councillor calls on Health Minister as HSE review still births at MUH

    The HSE has commissioned reviews into two stillbirths at Mayo University Hospital (MUH) in 2023. This comes while a major review is ongoing at Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe which, like MUH, is also run by the Saolta University Healthcare…
  • Feb 17, 2025

    Ballinrobe councillor wants accountability from the Peter McVerry Trust

    A Ballinrobe councillor is demanding answers as to why the approved housing body the Peter McVerry Trust has been allowed to “run out of control” and yet continues to secure significant government funding and monies from charitable donations. A Mayo County…
  • Feb 17, 2025

    No injuries reported following fire in Sligo overnight which has forced business closure

    A restaurant in Sligo town has been forced to shut its doors after a fire overnight. The blaze broke out in the kitchen area of Miss Suzy on Castle Street during the night. Emergency services attended the scene and got the fire under control. It is understood…
  • Feb 17, 2025

    HSE commissions reviews into two stillbirths at MUH

    The HSE has commissioned reviews into two stillbirths at Mayo University Hospital (MUH) in 2023. This comes while a major review is ongoing at Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe which, like MUH, is also run by the Saolta University Healthcare…
  • Feb 17, 2025

    New Coast Guard operation system in Sligo postponed

    The Irish Coast Guard has postponed the start of a new Search and Rescue helicopter operating system at their base in Strandhill, Co. Sligo. This decision has been taken after safety concerns were raised about the timing of the transition between two…
  • Feb 17, 2025

    Housing order implemented for bird and poultry to prevent flu spread

    The Agriculture Minister has issued a compulsory housing order for all birds and poultry from today. Martin Heydon says the precautions are necessary to prevent the further spread of bird flu amongst flocks. Over the weekend a farm in County Tyrone was…
  • Feb 17, 2025

    Gardaí investigating assault & burglary in Sligo

    Gardaí are currently investigating an incident of assault during an aggravated burglary in Sligo town over the weekend. In the early hours of Saturday morning, Gardaí attended the scene of an aggravated burglary that occurred at a residence on Fatima Avenue,…
  • Feb 17, 2025

    Lower Charles Street, Castlebar reopens after three weeks

    Lower Charles Street in Castlebar is this morning open to traffic, some three weeks after it was first cordoned off. The decision to close the route was taken following an explosion at a premises on January 26. Two people had to be brought to hospital after…
  • Feb 17, 2025

    Several people brought to hospital following Roscommon collision

    A number of people were taken to hospital following a collision in County Roscommon yesterday. The collision, involving three cars, occurred at Moyvanion, Kiltoom at around 4:30pm. Gardaí have stated that “a number of people were taken to hospital to be…
  • Feb 16, 2025

    Lower Charles Street, Castlebar to reopen this evening

    Lower Charles Street in Castlebar will reopen to traffic this evening. The update has been confirmed to Midwest News by the Cathaoirleach of the Castlebar Municipal District Donna Sheridan. The road first closed three weeks ago following an explosion at an…
  • Feb 16, 2025

    Mayo householders urged to contribute to e-waste collections this month

    Mayo householders are being urged to bring their batteries, electrical, and electronic waste to a set of free collection days this month and next to help the county meet national e-waste recycling targets for 2025. The free collection events are hosted by…
  • Feb 16, 2025

    Bishop Kevin Doran appointed Bishop of Achonry

    Bishop Kevin Doran has been appointed as the new Bishop of the Diocese of Achonry. He will remain as Bishop of Elphin also, as both diocese joined in “persona eposcopi”, whereby both diocese are pastorally administered by one Bishop. Bishop Doran, who is a…
  • Feb 16, 2025

    Jockey dies following fall at Thurles last week

    Tributes are pouring in for Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan who's died following a fall at Thurles earlier this month. The Irish Horseracing Board (IHRB) has issued a statement on behalf of his family, saying he passed away early this morning at Cork…
  • Feb 16, 2025

    650 Buildings across the country to receive grants totaling over 8 million euro

    650 buildings across the country are to receive grants totalling over 8 million euro for restoration work. Modest traditional homes and landmark public buildings, will be allocated funds under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme. Also included in the funding…
  • Feb 15, 2025

    Irish Red Cross calling on people to submit nominations for a humanitarian award

    The Irish Red Cross has launched a call for nominations for the seventh annual Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards. The Awards recognise those who exemplify the vital spirit of humanitarian action in Irish society and celebrates that ‘good deeds matter’. The…
  • Feb 15, 2025

    Oil spill on Ballinlough to Ballyhaunis road

    Gardai in Castlerea have been in contact this afternoon. They say there is an oil spill on the main Ballinlough to Ballyhaunis road this afternoon. The council are aware of it. Motorists are advised to travel with caution if using the route this afternoon.
  • Feb 15, 2025

    Ashford Castle retains Forbes Five star ranking

    Mayo's Ashford Castle has retained its Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star ranking - the top rating possible and the ultimate gold standard in global hospitality - for a sixth consecutive year. The annual Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards (FTG) rate the world’s most…
  • Feb 15, 2025

    Almost 15,000 farmers waiting for some form of ACRES payment

    The INHFA has seen an increasing number of farmers contacting their office with regards to delayed ACRES INHFA President Vincent Roddy outlined how many farmers who have been in touch have not seen payments since the interim payment in February of last year…
  • Feb 15, 2025

    Four people hospitalised following RTC at Ballinacarrow yesterday

    Four people were taken to hospital yesterday following a road-traffic collision on the N17. Gardai and emergency services responded to the two-car-collision at Ballinacarrow shortly after 2pm yesterday afternoon. Four people were taken to Sligo University…
  • Feb 15, 2025

    35% of customers had mobile phone service interrupted during the storm

    It's emerged over 3,000 service-poles were knocked down by Storm Éowyn.35 per cent of mobile phone users had their reception interrupted, with 10 per cent of customers without fixed services.The updates on the storm followed a meeting between the Arts and…
  • Feb 14, 2025

    N17 outside Ballinacarrow remains closed to traffic this evening

    Gardai are at the scene of a road traffic collision between Tubbercurry and Ballinacarrow this afternoon. The road is closed to traffic. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible. North bound traffic is being diverted Via Templehouse gates…
  • Feb 14, 2025

    Gardai on route to RTC in Sligo

    Gardai are en route to the scene of a road traffic collision between Tubbercurry and Ballinacarrow this afternoon. The road has been closed as a result at Carrowntawy. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible. Diversions are in place. No…
  • Feb 14, 2025

    Pope Francis hospitalised with bronchitis

    The Pope has been admitted to hospital with bronchitis.The Vatican says the 88-year-old will undergo tests and receive treatment.Pope Francis was diagnosed last week, but since then has continued his activities and audiences.
  • Feb 14, 2025

    €40.5 million allocated to upgrade of local and regional Mayo roads

    Regional and local roads across County Mayo have been allocated funding of €40.5 million by the Department of Transport. This funding has been granted with the aim of improving road safety, connectivity and resilience against extreme weather conditions.…
  • Feb 14, 2025

    The 6 million euro Mary Robinson Centre in Ballina remains idle for two years, and Westport councillor calls for clarity on the plan for the development

    An 800,000 euro debt is owed to Mayo County Council for some years now from the Mary Robinson Centre Development in Ballina. However, Westport based councillor Peter Flynn says details on how the outstanding sum owed from the Victoria House Foundation will…
  • Feb 14, 2025

    Swinford concern group relieved no Judicial Review on Biogas planning refusal

    Swinford Biogas Concern Group, a group set up to oppose the development of a Biogas plant, just off the N5, near Swinford say they are delighted that An Bord Pleanala has confirmed to it that the Board has not been notified of any Judicial Review in respect…
  • Feb 14, 2025

    No injuries reported following blaze at Roscommon filling station

    No injuries have been reported following a fire at a business in County Roscommon this morning. Emergency services attended the scene of a fire at Walsh’s Filling Station in Roscommon Town this morning. The fire broke out at around 7:30am. The blaze has since…
  • Feb 14, 2025

    Galway boxer John Cooney (28) to be laid to rest today

    The funeral of Galway boxer John Cooney will take place this afternoon. The 28 year old died last week, a week after suffering a brain injury in a title fight in Belfast. An Irish super-featherweight boxer, Mr. Cooney was a native of Knocknacarra. He will be…
  • Feb 14, 2025

    Emergency Services at scene of fire at Roscommon Town business

    A number of units of the fire service are currently at the scene of a reported blaze in County Roscommon. Midwest News understands that the fire service was called to the scene of a fire at Walsh’s Filling Station in Roscommon Town, which occurred shortly…
  • Feb 14, 2025

    Landlords could face fines on illegal rent increases

    A crackdown on illegal rent increases could see thousands of landlords hit with fines. It comes after the Taoiseach hinted the rent pressure zone system could be scrapped. Landlords who aren't complying with the rules around rent pressure zones could face…
  • Feb 14, 2025

    Galway Senator appointed as Leader of the Seanad

    Galway Senator Seán Kyne has become the first person from his county to be appointed as Leader of the Seanad. He has also been announced as Leader of the Fine Gael group in the Upper House, which was decided upon yesterday following advice from Tánaiste Simon…
  • Feb 14, 2025

    Sligo councillor calls for mental health department to be added to emergency call services

    A Sligo councillor has raised a motion asking for the council to write to the new Minister for Mental Health and Older People, seeking the inclusion of mental health services as part of the emergency 999/ 112 telephone service. Fine Gael’s Dara Mulvey says…
  • Feb 14, 2025

    Councillor Anthony Waldron to be laid to rest in Aghamore today

    The late Roscommon councillor Anthony Waldron will be laid to rest in East Mayo this afternoon. Cllr Waldron, who was a long serving member of Roscommon County Council, died peacefully at his home in Ballintubber, County Roscommon on Sunday last. He was aged…
  • Feb 14, 2025

    Galway pub celebrates it's anniversary selling 5 cent pints

    A county Galway pub will be serving Guinness for just 5c this weekend to celebrate its 80th birthday. Jim Petes Pub in Glenamaddy will be selling cut-price pints of plain for an hour tomorrow Saturday and again on Sunday. Second-generation publican James…
  • Feb 13, 2025

    Public Expenditure Minister defends the creation of additional Junior Minister jobs

    The Public Expenditure Minister is defending the creation of additional Junior Minister jobs.The Dail voted last night to pass legislation which creates the highest number of Ministers of State recorded in Ireland.The Government is also facing two legal…
  • Feb 13, 2025

    Rise in the number of young people missing school

    The Education Minister says there’s been a stark rise in children missing school, particularly in disadvantaged areas.Around 25 per cent of primary school children and 20 per cent of secondary school students are missing for more than 20 days.That rises to 42…
  • Feb 13, 2025

    The Garda Representative Association has decided not to invite the Garda Commissioner to their annual conference in April for a second year in a row

    The Garda Representative Association has decided not to invite the Garda Commissioner to their annual conference in April.It will be the second year in a row the GRA hasn't extended an invite to Drew Harris.It prompted the former Justice Minister Helen…
  • Feb 13, 2025

    Action demanded on Castlebar "ghost estate " on the Ballinrobe Road

    Castlebar councillors are demanding action by Mayo County Council on a large “ghost estate” on the Ballinrobe Road, in the county town. Independent councillor Michael Kilcoyne again raised the matter at this week’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council. He…
  • Feb 13, 2025

    Two trains collided at Westport Train Station earlier this week

    Two trains collided at Westport Train station earlier this week. The incident occurred on Monday evening when a freight train carrying timber collide with an out of service passenger train. There were no reports of injuries, however extensive damage was…
  • Feb 13, 2025

    13 Mayo projects receive Built Heritage Grants

    Heritage Grant funding totaling €141,538 has been announced for a number of projects in county Mayo. Minister Dara Calleary says 13 Mayo projects have been allocated funding under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme 2025, including five projects in Ballina…
  • Feb 13, 2025

    Vacant council housing left idle too long, according to councillor Forkan

    The length of time that vacant council houses are left idle is completely unacceptable, in a housing crisis, according to Kiltimagh based Fianna Fail councillor Adrian Forkan. The councillor raised the matter earlier this week at the monthly meeting of Mayo…
  • Feb 13, 2025

    Major expansion announced by Corrib Oil

    12 hundred new jobs are being created as Corrib Oil expands its retail presence across the country. The service station and energy company, headquartered in Galway, and founded in Claremorris, is opening 100 new stores over the next 5 years. The announcement…
  • Feb 12, 2025

    Traffic delays to continue through Castlebar

    Mayo County Council has this evening issued the following statement re the ongoing closure of Lower Charles Street in Castlebar. Following a gas explosion at a premises on Lower Charles St. Castlebar, Mayo County Council issued a Section 3 Notice under the…
  • Feb 12, 2025

    No joy for Castlebar traffic, as owner of premises deemed unsafe on Lower Charles St, fails to secure it

    There’s no joy for traffic through Castlebar town centre this evening - as the owner of a premises deemed unsafe on Lower Charles St in the town has failed to secure the building. Castlebar Cathaoirleach, councillor Donna Sheridan is urging the building…
  • Feb 12, 2025

    Minister re-assures farmers

    Minister Hildegarde Naughton is re-assuring farmers in the region that no application for planning permission is required if they need to rebuild their sheds in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn. The Galway minister says she’s very conscious of the damage caused…
  • Feb 12, 2025

    Calls for an extension to the deadline for cutting trees and hedgerows along roads

    A Louisburgh councillor has called for an extension to the deadline for cutting trees and hedgerows along roadsides. Councillor Chris Maxwell says that in the wake of the fall out of storm Eowyn, many areas may have trees and hedgerows that need to be cut…
  • Feb 12, 2025

    Westport councillor raises concern over the number of drive-offs occurring at petrol stations right across the region

    A local councillor has raised concern over the rising number of drive offs occurring at petrol stations across the region. A drive-off is the term used when a person fills their car or drums with petrol or diesel and doesn't pay for it. Councillor Johno…
  • Feb 12, 2025

    Local Ministers to travel abroad for St Patrick's Day

    The Government will launch a charm offensive on the United States this St Patrick’s Day.The Taoiseach, Tanaiste and numerous Ministers are all off to America to build relationships under the Donald Trump administration.38 representatives of the State will…
  • Feb 12, 2025

    Four arrested in connection with organised crime in the region

    As part of ongoing investigations into targeting the activities of an organised criminal group in Co Galway and neighbouring Divisions, Gardaí carried out a search operation in Counties Galway, Roscommon, Westmeath and Offaly this morning. The organised crime…
  • Feb 12, 2025

    View of public sought on Mayo Outdoor Recreation Plan

    Mayo County Council and Mayo Sports Partnership are currently developing a County Outdoor Recreation Plan for Mayo to ensure the sustainable development, management and promotion of outdoor recreation across Mayo in the future. The core purpose of this plan…
  • Feb 12, 2025

    Local TD calls for multi-annual funding for local radio stations

    A Mayo TD has called for a new funding stream to be established for local, regional and community radio stations. Deputy Rose Conway Walsh raised the issue in the Dail yesterday during Private Members Business on the Government response to Storm Eowyn. She…
  • Feb 12, 2025

    Delays expected around Abbeyknockmoy this evening due to a large funeral

    Gardai in Tuam are warning motorists in the Brookslodge/Abbeyknockmoy area to expect traffic delays throughout this afternoon, due to a large funeral in the area. Several thousand people are expected to attend the funeral of All-Ireland winning hurler Michael…
  • Feb 12, 2025

    INMO releases its first ever 'Behind the Trolley' Numbers survey

    84 per cent of nurses say they have treated patients in corridors, waiting rooms and other inappropriate areas in the last year.The Irish Nurse and Midwives Organisation has published its first 'Behind The Trolley Numbers' report which highlights the…
  • Feb 12, 2025

    Funeral details have been confirmed for Galway boxer John Cooney, who died in hospital this week following a bout in Belfast

    Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for the late John Cooney. The 28 year old Clarinbridge native died in hospital a week after a title fight against Nathan Howells in Ulster Hall. The super featherweight fighter suffered a brain injury during the bout.…
  • Feb 12, 2025

    ESB hopeful all storm-related outages restored

    The country's finally returning to normal, almost three week's after Storm Eowyn. ESB Networks anticipates all storm-related outages will have been restored overnight - while further details continue to be available on PowerCheck.ie. More than 768 thousand…
  • Feb 11, 2025

    Funeral details have been announced for the late councillor Anthony Waldron, who died at the weekend

    Funeral details have been confirmed for the late councillor Anthony Waldron. Councillor Waldron, who was aged in his 60s, died at his home in Ballintubber. He was re-elected to Roscommon County Council last June, having won his seat as an Independent in 2019.…
  • Feb 11, 2025

    Planned power outage to take place in Foxford tomorrow

    ESB Networks is required to take a forced outage tomorrow morning (Wednesday) to carry out essential repairs in Foxford. The outage is to facilitate repair work following damage caused to the network as a result of Storm Éowyn. It is scheduled to take place…
  • Feb 11, 2025

    University Hospital Galway issue statement regarding extreme overcrowding

    The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway is the second most overcrowded today, according to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. 641 patients are waiting on trolleys, with 86 of these at University Hospital Limerick.…
  • Feb 11, 2025

    Gardaí investigating burglary at a home in Roscommon

    Gardaí have launched an investigation into a burglary in County Roscommon earlier today. An incident of aggravated burglary occurred at a home on the outskirts Athlone, Co. Roscommon at approximately 1:00am this morning (February 11). Gardaí responded to the…
  • Feb 11, 2025

    Mayo Cathaoirleach says regulation is needed regarding trees near ESB lines

    The Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council says it's been a long and busy two weeks following Storm Eowyn. Councillor John O'Hara, who works as an ESB technician says regulations need to be brought in regarding trees near electricity lines. He says that in…
  • Feb 11, 2025

    Local TD says the Government have let the people of the West & North West down

    The Government have let down the people of the West & North West following Storm Éowyn. That’s the view of Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane who told Ministers this week, they were 12 days too late, returning as the vast majority of homes are…
  • Feb 11, 2025

    Inquest into Sligo cyclist death adjourned

    An inquest into the death of a cyclist in Sligo in 2023 was yesterday adjourned at Sligo’s Coroners Court. On December 23 2023, Maurice Rice, of Rathanna, Sligo, sustained serious injuries during a road traffic collision on the Pearse Road, Sligo. He was…
  • Feb 11, 2025

    Sligo premises among those issued with Closure Order

    Eight restaurants and food businesses were issued with Closure Orders last month. Half were in Dublin, with the others in Waterford, Sligo, Tipperary and Meath. A pub in Tipperary and two retailers in the capital were issued with Prohibition Orders in…
  • Feb 11, 2025

    Ballyhaunis councillor urges tree cutting near power and phone lines

    A local councillor has brought forward a motion for any trees within a 25 metre radius of critical infrastructure, such as power and phone lines, to be cut. Cllr Alma Gallagher brought forward the motion at the recent meeting of the Claremorris Swinford…
  • Feb 11, 2025

    Government face questions over Storm Éowyn today with 200 still without power

    The Government will face further questions over its response to Storm Éowyn later. Sinn Féin has tabled a private members motion to debate the issue. 200 homes, farms and businesses remained without power overnight - more than two weeks after the storm hit.…
  • Feb 11, 2025

    Galway restaurant added to Michelin Guide list

    Three Irish restaurants have been added to the latest UK and Ireland edition of the Michelin Guide. Ballyfin Demense in Co Laois, The Morrison Room in County Kildare and Lignum in County Galway were each awarded their first Michelin Stars last night. Three…
  • Feb 11, 2025

    IKEA launch click & collect at Mayo Tesco store

    IKEA's launched 7 new click and collect sites across the country. It’s an extension of the Swedish furniture giant's partnership with Tesco. IKEA customers will be able to collect orders at Tesco carparks, with the latest roll outs in Louth, Westmeath,…
  • Feb 10, 2025

    Teenage boy pleads guilty to attempted murder of priest at army barracks in Galway

    A teenage boy has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a priest at an army barracks in Galway. On the fifteenth of August last year, Fr Paul Murphy was stabbed several times while sitting in his car at Renmore Barracks, where he serves as chaplain. The…
  • Feb 10, 2025

    ICMSA call for farmer training to monitor ESB pole conditions

    There's a call for farmers to be trained to monitor the condition of electricity poles and report faults to the ESB.It comes in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn, which saw more than 700 thousand people without power - many of those as a result of trees falling on…
  • Feb 10, 2025

    Congratulations extended to a number of people at today's council meeting

    Congratulations were extended to a number of political figures at the start of today's monthly meeting of Mayo County Council. Congratulations were extended to former TD Michael Ring who was named as this year's Mayo person of the year. Best wishes were also…
  • Feb 10, 2025

    Boil Water Notice on Dunmore/Glenamaddy and Glenamaddy Public Water Supplies lifted

    The Boil Water Notices on the Dunmore/Glenamaddy and Glenamaddy Public Water Supplies have been lifted with immediate effect. Uisce Éireann confirmed that following consultation with the HSE, customers on these supplies can now resume normal use of the public…
  • Feb 10, 2025

    Open invite to HeritACT Ballina

    HeritACT Ballina in collaboration with Mayo County Council has announced a series of workshops aimed at uncovering and celebrating the cultural heritage of Ballina. Led by creative practitioner Fiona Keane, the workshops will provide an engaging platform for…
  • Feb 10, 2025

    Breaffy students delighted as they advance to VEX Robotics finals

    Breaffy National School have booked their place in the VEX Robotics National Finals. The West Mayo school now has an opportunity at securing a trip to Texas for the global finals later this month. The unique event saw schools compete in a showcase of…
  • Feb 10, 2025

    With severe traffic congestion in Castlebar ongoing since last month - Lower Charles St set to open again to traffic by Wednesday

    The nightmare traffic congestion around Castlebar for over two weeks now, is set to be resolved by the middle of this week, according to Castlebar Cathaoirleach Donna Sheridan. A gas explosion in a Castlebar restaurant on Sunday evening January 26th has…
  • Feb 10, 2025

    Book of condolences opened for the late Galway boxer John Cooney

    A book of condolences has been opened in Belfast this morning, following the death of Galway boxer John Cooney. The 28 year old Clarinbridge native died in hospital a week after a title fight against Nathan Howells in Ulster Hall. The super featherweight…
  • Feb 10, 2025

    Man arrested following large drug seizure in Galway

    A man in his 30s was arrested following a large drug seizure in County Galway on Friday. Around €90,000 worth of cannabis and €37,000 of cocaine were seized at a Garda search at a house in Cahercrin, Athenry on Friday morning last. The man in question was…
  • Feb 10, 2025

    Attendances increase while waiting lists decrease at Mayo University Hospital

    In 2024, Mayo University Hospital saw an increase in attendance and a reduction in waiting lists. That’s according to figures released this morning, showing increased activity at the hospital. Today’s statement reads: Figures released by Mayo University…
  • Feb 10, 2025

    Roscommon Cathaoirleach pays tribute to the late cllr Anthony Waldron

    Tributes continue to be paid to Roscommon councillor Anthony Waldron, who passed away over the weekend. Cllr Waldron, who was aged in his 60s, is understood to have died from natural causes at his home in Ballintubber. He was re-elected to Roscommon County…
  • Feb 10, 2025

    700 without power nationwide including Mayo

    700 customers remain without power this morning - more than two weeks after Storm Éowyn swept across the country. ESB Networks say work will continue to reconnect these customers from first light this morning. They say pockets of customers remain without…
  • Feb 10, 2025

    West Mayo road collision victim to be laid to rest today

    The funeral will take place today for a man who died following a road collision in West Mayo last week. Michael John Murphy (40s) of Belmullet and Drumindoo, Westport, was fatally injured following a single vehicle collision on the N59 between Mulranny and…
  • Feb 09, 2025

    'Last chance saloon' for Castlebar Community Games

    It’s a case of ‘last chance saloon’ for Castlebar Community Games, as the struggle continues to find volunteers to help run the organisation. A meeting will be held this coming Wednesday, and the committee is encouraging people to come forward and support the…
  • Feb 09, 2025

    More student accommodation to be made available in Sligo

    A Sligo councillor has welcomed news that purpose-built student accommodation should once again be available for students within the town, but hopes that arrangements are made so that refugees currently in the accommodation will have some form of…
  • Feb 09, 2025

    Roscommon councillor Anthony Waldron has passed away

    The county of Roscommon is in mourning today following the death of long serving councillor Anthony Waldron. He was found dead at his home in Ballintubber this morning, and it’s understood that he passed away from natural causes. Mr. Waldron was aged in his…
  • Feb 09, 2025

    Housing supply needs to increase to an average of 60,000 units per year

    Housing supply would need to increase to an average of 60,000 units per year to address just half of the housing shortfall over the next five years. That's according to a new report out today by 'Initiative Ireland' - which examines Ireland's housing supply…
  • Feb 09, 2025

    Galway boxer dies in hospital a week after fight

    Irish boxer John Cooney has died a week after a fight in Belfast. The 28-year-old Galway native had an operation for a bleed on the brain last week, after being stopped in the ninth round of his bout against Welshman Nathan Howells. Cooney's promotors MHD…
  • Feb 09, 2025

    Roscommon deputy says ESB customers should not fit the bill for Storm damage

    Sinn Fein doesn't think customers should have to foot the bill for damage from Storm Eowyn. ESB Networks initially said they would have to take on the costs, but now says a review of charges won't happen until October 2026. Around 2,000 customers are still…
  • Feb 08, 2025

    Farmers urged to prevent water pollution in slurry spreading

    Inland fisheries Ireland has appealed to farmers to take precautionary measures to help prevent water pollution when spreading slurry in 2025. Livestock manure, organic fertilizers, silage effluent and soiled water from agricultural practices are highly…
  • Feb 08, 2025

    Shock across Galway following passing of former All Star hurler

    A Galway community is in mourning following the death of a former All Star hurler who died in an accident yesterday evening clearing up storm damage near his home. Michael Coleman, an All-Ireland senior hurling winner with Galway in 1988, died following the…
  • Feb 08, 2025

    New rail warning system at Cloonboy from Monday

    From this Monday (Feb10th), a new warning detection system will come into operation at the user operated level crossing at Cloonboy, located just outside Claremorris. The new warning detection system on the rail line operates in a similar way to a traffic…
  • Feb 08, 2025

    Repairs needed on roads where speed has been reduced

    It’s claimed most of the roads which had speed limits reduced this week are in need of repair. Limits reduced from 80 to 60 kilometres an hour on local rural roads since yesterday. According to the Irish Independent the most recent assessment of them found…
  • Feb 08, 2025

    Repair costs will not be passed to ESB customers

    The ESB says the cost of repair work for damage caused by Storm Éowyn won't be passed on to customers, this year at least. There's been uproar in recent days after comments from the utilities Chief Executive indicating the cost would have to be partly covered…
  • Feb 08, 2025

    Taoiseach appoints Castlerea councillor to Seanad

    A Castlerea based councillor has been appointed to the Seanad by Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Gareth Scahill is among the Taoiseach’s eleven nominees to the Upper House. The Fine Gael cllr was elected to Roscommon County Council for the first time in last year’s…
  • Feb 07, 2025

    Funeral details confirmed for man who died in Mulranny road traffic incident

    The man who died in yesterday’s road traffic collision near Mulranny has been named locally. Michael John Murphy of Belmullet and Drumindoo, Westport died when he was involved in a single vehicle road traffic accident on the N59 between Mulranny and Ballycroy…
  • Feb 07, 2025

    Emergency services rescue two in difficulty at Blacksod Bay

    Rescue 118 responded to a report this afternoon of two people getting into difficulty while on jet skis in Blacksod Bay. Malin Head Coast Guard received the report at 1:20pm and tasked the search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 118, to aid the lifeboat and…
  • Feb 07, 2025

    Community devastated following fire to iconic Mayo pub

    There is deep shock and sadness today as an iconic Erris pub burnt to the ground overnight. Munnelly’s High Chaparral of Geesala, has seen extensive damage after the fire broke out in the early hours of this morning. Emergency services arrived at the scene…
  • Feb 07, 2025

    Man died in Ballymote house fire yesterday

    Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Ballymote which claimed the life of a man yesterday morning. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at the Corn Mill estate around 8am. The fire is not being treated as…
  • Feb 07, 2025

    ESB commits to have all customers restored by Sunday

    Thousands of households and businesses across this region remain without electricity, fifteen days after Storm Eowyn. There are up to 1700 customers without power in Tuam and the numbers in county Mayo at present are said to be in the hundreds. Jarlath Doyle…
  • Feb 07, 2025

    A Dunmore farmer without power for 14 days taken to hospital with hypothermia

    The county Galway farmer hospitalised on Wednesday night with hypothermia, after enduring 14 days without power or heat is recovering and sitting up in his hospital bed talking today. The Dunmore farmer, aged in his seventies, was found by a friend on…
  • Feb 07, 2025

    Fire in Geesala Pub overnight

    The High Chaparral Pub in Geesala was extensively damaged by fire overnight. The blaze broke out about 4 am this morning. There are no reports of injuries. Fire brigades attended the scene and managed to get the blaze under control. The premises appears to be…
  • Feb 07, 2025

    ESB outage today in Belmullet

    ESB Networks is notifying customers of an emergency outage that will take place today(7 February) to facilitate essential upgrade and safety works to be carried out following the impact of Storm Éowyn on our infrastructure. This will result in approx. 800…
  • Feb 07, 2025

    Galway teenager located safe and well

    The 16 year old teenager Jodie Sweeney reported missing from her home in Galway city since Sunday last, 2nd February 2025, has been found safe and well. Gardai have thanked the public for their assistance.
  • Feb 06, 2025

    Teenager missing from Galway has been located

    Jodie Sweeney (16), who is reported missing from her home in Galway city since Sunday, 2nd February 2025, has been found safe and well. Gardai would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter.
  • Feb 06, 2025

    Planned power outage takes place in Belmullet tomorrow

    ESB Networks wishes to notify customers of aN emergency outage that will take place tomorrow (7 February) to facilitate essential upgrade and safety works to be carried out following the impact of Storm Éowyn on our infrastructure. This will result in approx.…
  • Feb 06, 2025

    Man has died following collision in Ballycroy this morning

    Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the N59 at Westport, Co Mayo, this morning. At approximately 10am, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a single vehicle on the N59 at Ballycroy.…
  • Feb 06, 2025

    Midwest Radio continues to lead according to latest JNLR Figures

    After 35 years broadcasting Midwest Radio continues to be a leader in listenership results according to the latest JNLR Figures. Despite the onslaught of social media and various other methods of communication Midwest Radio continue to be the go to service…
  • Feb 06, 2025

    Land prices in Mayo amongst the lowest nationally

    Land prices have increased by five per cent in the past year - despite a challenging period for farmers. Figures published by the Irish Farmer's Journal and IFAC show the average price per acre is now 12 thousand 515 euro, with the highest land prices in…
  • Feb 06, 2025

    Woman in her 80's taken to hospital following RTC in Castlerea

    Gardaí in Castlerea attended the scene of a road traffic collision which occurred at around 10:45am this morning on St Patrick’s Street in the town. A female pedestrian aged in her 80s received non-life-threatening injuries and was brought by ambulance to…
  • Feb 06, 2025

    A celebration of local art in aid of Ballina Fringe Festival

    Ballina Fringe Festival has announced the Ballina Affordable Art Fair, taking place from Thursday, 27th February to Saturday, 29th February at Ballina Civic Office Gallery, Arran Place. This event offers an opportunity for art lovers to purchase high-quality,…
  • Feb 06, 2025

    University Hospital Galway is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country

    613 patients are waiting for a bed in hospitals around the country this morning. University Hospital Limerick accounts for the largest number of those, with 95, followed by University Hospital Galway and Cork University Hospital. The INMO says of the total…
  • Feb 06, 2025

    Two Mayo men named as recipients for GAA Gradaim an Uachtaráin awards

    The GAA has announced the recipients for Gradaim an Uachtaráin 2025. These prestigious annual awards, organised with the support of AIB and broadcast by TG4, are made by GAA President Jarlath Burns to acknowledge outstanding commitment and long service across…
  • Feb 06, 2025

    Over 1,000 without power in Charlestown this morning

    Almost one thousand ESB customers are without power in Charlestown today. ESB Networks wishes to notify customers of an emergency outage that will take place today (6 February) to facilitate essential upgrade and safety works to be carried out following the…
  • Feb 06, 2025

    Emergency services at the scene of a serious road traffic collision near Mulranny

    Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic incident near Mulranny this morning. The collision occurred on the N59 Mulranny to Ballycroy road at around 9:30am. The road will remain closed for a number of hours and diversions are in place.…
  • Feb 06, 2025

    Minister Calleary insists there is government support in place for people left without power two weeks after Storm Eowyn

    It could be next week before electricity is restored to all homes and businesses knocked out by Storm Eowyn, last Friday week. Thousands of properties are still without power today almost two weeks on, the majority of these are rural communities across the…
  • Feb 06, 2025

    Storm Éowyn broke wind speed records at four stations including two in County Galway

    Storm Éowyn broke provisional wind speed records at a number of weather stations last month, bringing hurricane-force mean wind speeds at two stations. The storm brought the provisional highest wind speeds since digital records began at Ceann Mhása, Co…
  • Feb 06, 2025

    Applications open for Marine Institute's Bursary Programme

    Applications are now open for the Marine Institute’s 2025 Bursary Programme, which provides third level students with practical work experience across several marine areas. The Institute’s Bursary Programme has been operating for over 30 years, and equips…
  • Feb 06, 2025

    Mayo man died after equipment stopped working during Storm Eowyn

    A man died in Mayo after medical technology, including sleep apnoea equipment, stopped working during Storm Éowyn. Sinn Féin TD for Mayo Rose Conway-Walsh told the Dáil last night that she was informed of the death by a constituent. Deputy Conway-Walsh was on…
  • Feb 06, 2025

    Last month was warmest January globally

    Last month was the warmest January globally - despite an emerging cooling phenomenon. Temperatures were 0.79 degrees above the long term average. January was the 18th month out of the last 19 which saw global temperatures more than 1.5 degrees above the…
  • Feb 06, 2025

    New Garda recruitment drive gets underway today

    A new Garda recruitment drive gets underway today and will run until the 27th of February. On finishing training recruits will start on a salary in excess of 35 thousand euro, they will also be paid during their training period. After 36 weeks trainees start…
  • Feb 06, 2025

    New figures show just over 30,000 homes were built last year

    Just over 30 thousand homes were built last year according to figures released yesterday. It comes as former Minster for housing Darragh O'Brien promised up to 40 thousand homes would be built in 2024. The figures from the CSO show the discrepancy, as…
  • Feb 05, 2025

    Emergency plan required at MUH, according to Cllr

    Castlebar Independent councillor Harry Barrett claims eleven ambulances were backed up outside MUH last night, many of their drivers staying the night because they were unable to discharge their patients into the emergency department. He says “the extra ward…
  • Feb 05, 2025

    Most elective procedures postponed at MUH

    Mayo University Hospital is advising the public of long wait times in the Emergency Department (ED) as it deals with high attendances. The ED in MUH is extremely busy today with more than 500 patients having attended since Saturday morning. Many patients…
  • Feb 05, 2025

    High speed detected over Bank Holiday weekend

    An Garda Síochána conducted an extensive Roads Policing Operation throughout St. Brigid's Bank Holiday Weekend last which began at 7.00am on Thursday, 30th January 2025 and concluded at 7.00am yesterday (Tues) There were four fatalities as a result of traffic…
  • Feb 05, 2025

    Two winners of 2025 TF Royal Golden Tickets

    The TF Royal Castlebar has announced the winners of its 2025 Golden Ticket Competition, a prize worth over €10,000. The winning tickets grants two lucky winners VIP access to every live entertainment event at the TF Royal for the entire year. Lisa Bourke from…
  • Feb 05, 2025

    Ballyhaunis councillor says more localised communication is needed from ESB networks, as thousands remain without power across the region for almost 2 weeks

    A local councillor has called for more localised communication from ESB to its customers on power outages and restoration efforts. Ballyhaunis councillor Alma Gallagher says many households in the region are now facing 17 days with no power, following a…
  • Feb 05, 2025

    Councillor condemns ongoing overcrowding at MUH's ED

    There are 34 patients on trolleys again today waiting for admission to Mayo University Hospital. The ongoing overcrowding at the hospital is not acceptable, according to Castlebar councillor Michael Kilcoyne. The Independent councillor, who is a member of the…
  • Feb 05, 2025

    Local undertaker confirms hope to have crematorium service operational in Sligo by the end of this month

    A local undertaker has confirmed this morning that a cremation service should be fully operational by the end of this month. Speaking this morning on the Tommy Marren show, Ballina based undertaker David McGowan said the plan is to have the Foley and McGowan…
  • Feb 05, 2025

    Mayo woman features on new RTE TV documentary

    A TV documentary reporting on the impact of Storm Éowyn will air on RTÉ One at 7pm tomorrow (Thursday) evening. Less than two weeks after the once-in-a-century weather event that shook the nation, a new 30-minute documentary from the RTÉ Documentary Unit will…
  • Feb 05, 2025

    Gardai seek public assistance in locating teenager missing from Galway

    Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Jodie Sweeney (16), who is reported missing from her home in Galway city since Sunday, 2nd February. Jodie is described as being 5 foot one inch in height, of slim build, with long,…
  • Feb 05, 2025

    Dail resumes today

    Politicians return to Leinster House today still fired up over the row about Dail speaking time.The Ceann Comhairle announced yesterday that the Regional Independent group - which supports the coalition - won't get opposition speaking rights.However that…
  • Feb 05, 2025

    Price of a stamp to increase this month

    The cost of posting a letter will jump by 25 cent to 1 Euro 65 on the 27th of February.Businesses will be hit with the increase from March 1st.The price hike according to An Post is due to increased operating costs and a decline of 8 per cent in the number of…
  • Feb 05, 2025

    ATU Mayo's Psychology course receives accreditation from national board

    ATU's Psychology programme has now been accredited by the Psychological Society of Ireland. The accreditation is valid from 2024-2026 with a review to take place in 2026 for a full accreditation. The course is based on ATU's Castlebar campus. Elaine McHugh is…
  • Feb 05, 2025

    Some Outpatient services to transfer from UHG to Merlin Park

    The relocation of certain Outpatient Department (OPD) services from University Hospital Galway (UHG) to Merlin Park will commence next week on Monday, 10 February. Some patients will from the 10th February have their outpatient clinic appointment in Merlin…
  • Feb 04, 2025

    Some elective operations postponed at GUH

    University Hospital Galway (UHG) is urging the public to consider all care options as it deals with very high attendances. The Emergency Department is extremely busy with 583 people attending over the bank holiday weekend (184 Saturday, 166 Sunday and 233…
  • Feb 04, 2025

    Gunshots hit Ballinasloe homes

    Gardai are investigating gunshots which were fired in Galway in the early hours of this morning. Two houses were damaged during the incident in Ballinasloe just before 4am. Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly anyone…
  • Feb 04, 2025

    Deputy Daly admits rural infrastructure has been neglected

    Householders affected by Storm Eowyn are encouraged to apply for government financial supports. Roscommon/Galway Deputy Dr Martin Daly says there are application forms available with different supports. A HAS1 form covers out of pocket expenses such as meals…
  • Feb 04, 2025

    Minister for Health at MUH today

    The Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill visited Mayo university Hospital this morning to meet with staff and management coping with large volumes of patients at the facility today and during and since Storm Eowyn 12 days ago. She was accompanied by…
  • Feb 04, 2025

    People impacted by Storm Eowyn urged to apply for financial supports

    A local TD has urged those affected by Storm Eowyn to apply for financial supports. Roscommon/Galway Deputy Claire Kerrane says there are two different forms available with different supports. The first one is the HAS1 form. Its a pink form and covers out of…
  • Feb 04, 2025

    SIPTU ballots members for strike action

    SIPTU is warning of potential strike action in the health sector if pay issues aren't addressed. It's balloting its 5 thousand members who are working in Section 39 organisations. These are employees in private organisations contracted by the HSE to work in…
  • Feb 04, 2025

    Westport councillor calls for answers in relation to the councils emergency response to Storm Eowyn

    Answers are now needed from Mayo County Council on its emergency response to Storm Eowyn, particularly in relation to communication. That’s the view of Westport based Fine Gael councillor Peter Flynn. The councillor has submitted a question to February’s…
  • Feb 04, 2025

    Significant development made regarding row over Dail speaking rights

    The Ceann Comhairle has ruled the Regional Independent Group of TDs cannot form a technical group. It marks a significant development in the row over speaking rights. This row caused chaotic scenes in the Dail as four Independent TDs who helped form the…
  • Feb 04, 2025

    Over a thousand people detected speeding over the bank holiday weekend

    The St Brigid's weekend Garda Road Safety Campaign comes to a close at 7am this morning. As of last night 163 people had been arrested for drink or drug driving, while over a thousand were caught speeding. There were three fatalities on the roads during the…
  • Feb 02, 2025

    Mark Duffy has been elected to the Seanad

    Ballina's Mark Duffy has been elected to the Labour Panel of the Seanad. The recently re-elected Ballina councillor and and General Election candidate secured the seat late this morning, after the 13th count. Senator Duffy retains the Fine Gael seat left by…
  • Feb 02, 2025

    Castlebar Cathaoirleach demands report on rising cost of Council's IT service

    €4.2 million was allocated in last year’s Mayo County Council budget to IT and computer services. Despite this allocation, the Cathaoirleach of the Castlebar Municipal District Donna Sheridan says the service is not fit for purpose as she claims that there is…
  • Feb 02, 2025

    €31 million upgrade of the N59 Newport to Derrada road to begin in March

    There was welcome news at the monthly meeting of the West Mayo Municipal District for Newport. Construction of the €31 million upgrade of the N59 Newport to Derrada road is due to get underway in March. It includes a new greenway and overpass of the N59, a…
  • Feb 02, 2025

    40,000 still without power across the country

    The ESB is reminding people to watch out for fallen wires, as efforts to restore power following Storm Éowyn enter their ninth day. Supply has been returned to 723,000 homes and businesses - but over 40,000, mainly in the west, are still without electricity.…
  • Feb 02, 2025

    Strong public support for opposition speaking time in the Dáil

    Almost two thirds of voters agree with the Opposition in the row over Dáil speaking time. It's one of the findings of the latest Ireland Thinks poll in today's Sunday Independent. It also shows the majority of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael voters disagree with…
  • Feb 02, 2025

    Ballina councillor set to take Seanad seat

    Ballina Fine Gael cllr Mark Duffy looks set to be elected to the Seanad, as the only Mayo candidate in the running. Of the 11 seats to be filled on the Labour Panel of the Seanad, five candidates have already been deemed elected – Chris Andrews (Sinn Féin),…
  • Feb 01, 2025

    CAO application deadline extended on account of power outages

    People who have been affected by Storm Éowyn are being given extra time to submit their CAO applications. The normal closing date is today at 5:00pm, however an exceptional application facility is being made available until February 6 at 5:00pm. It’s for…
  • Feb 01, 2025

    Burriscarra Graveyard badly damaged by storm

    A graveyard in county Mayo was extensively damaged by the force of the winds in Storm Eowyn last Friday week. More than a dozen gravestones were smashed in Burriscarra Graveyard, outside Carnacon. Castlebar Independent councillor Michael Kilcoyne is an…
  • Feb 01, 2025

    56,000 remain without electricity this evening

    Around 56,000 customers across the country remain without power this evening.The National Emergency Co-ordination Group has met today, saying electricity has been restored to 712,000 households.Fewer than 460 premises now remain without water and significant…
  • Feb 01, 2025

    January 2025 worst on record for hospital overcrowding

    January 2025 was the worst month for hospital overcrowding on record. That's according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. The INMO says over 13,972 people were treated in hospitals without a bed last month, making it the highest month…
  • Feb 01, 2025

    Post Office Pensioners United members from across the West to stage protest

    Members of Post Office Pensioners United (POPU) will stage a peaceful protest outside Communications Union HQ in Dublin this afternoon at 2:30 PM. The demonstration aims to highlight the financial hardships being inflicted on retired An Post pensioners due to…
  • Feb 01, 2025

    Over 980 million containers returned under deposit return scheme

    Over 980 million containers have been returned under the deposit return scheme since it began a year ago. Described as one of the most positive consumers initiatives the scheme has seen up to 84 percent of the public taking part. Charities have benefitted as…
  • Feb 01, 2025

    Coast Guard warning public to keep water safety front of mind

    People are being advised to be extra careful this Bank Holiday weekend and to keep water safety front of mind. That's the message from The Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland and the RNLI, which have issued an appeal to people to exercise caution…
  • Feb 01, 2025

    Thousands across the West remain without power this morning

    57 thousand customers across the country are still waiting to get their power back. ESB Networks is issuing a warning around public safety a week on from Storm Éowyn. ESB Networks has brought power back to 711 thousand homes, farms and businesses, following…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Man arrested following armed robbery in Galway last week

    Gardaí investigating an armed robbery at a commercial premises in Ballybrit, Galway, on Saturday, 25th January 2025, have arrested and charged a man. Following a search of a house on the east side of Galway City on Thursday, 30th January, one male and one…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Boil Water Notice on the Castlerea Public Water Supply has been lifted

     The Boil Water Notice on the Castlerea Public Water Supply in County Roscommon has been lifted with immediate effect. Uisce Éireann can confirm that, following consultation with the Health Service Executive, customers on this supply can now resume normal use…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Gardai issue warning regarding bogus tradespeople

    Gardai in Sligo have issued a warning regarding bogus tradesmen calling to houses locally, most recently in the Enniscrone area. They say that as a result Storm Èowyn, a lot of property was badly damaged and in need of repair. Please be aware that there might…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    No agreement reached over Dail speaking time

    The Taoiseach says some of the commentary around the Dáil speaking time row has been ‘simplistic’ and lacked nuance.No agreement was reached after over five hours of negotiations last night, with talks continuing before today's deadline for agreement is…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Lower Charles St to remain closed to traffic over the Bank Holiday Weekend

    Severe traffic congestion is reported in Castlebar town centre again this afternoon It’s due to the closure of Lower Charles Street to traffic following an explosion that occurred on Sunday night last at an Indian restaurant. The premises in which the blast…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Homes without power to be reimbursed for hotel and B&B stays

    People who are being forced to leave their homes and book into alternative accommodation, due to having no power, water or both, will receive a reimbursement from the Government. This has been confirmed by Roscommon/Galway TD Martin Daly following…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Protest tomorrow by Post Office Pensioners United

    Members of Post Office Pensioners United (POPU) will stage a peaceful protest outside Communications Union HQ on North Circular Road, Dublin tomorrow ( Saturday) at 2:30 pm. The demonstration aims to highlight the financial hardships being inflicted on…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Straide hall open over this weekend

  • Jan 31, 2025

    Connacht IFA Chairs meeting today on Storm Impact

    The IFA Deputy President Alice Doyle will meet with the IFA Connacht Chair Brendan Golden and the five IFA County Chairs in the region in Carrick-on-Shannon this morning to discuss the fall out from Storm Ėowyn. The group will hear an update from the ESB and…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Tubbercurry Primary Care Centre should be complete by end of 2026

    It is hoped that the construction of the long-awaited Tubbercurry Primary Care Centre may commence next October. Sligo Leitrim Fianna Fáil TD Eamon Scanlon said he has received correspondence from the Department of Health that confirmed that stage two of the…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Gardaí investigating suspected firearm incident in Sligo

    Investigations are underway in Sligo following reports of a man seen brandishing a gun in the Ballinode area on Wednesday night last. A number of searches have been carried out at houses in town, as part of a Garda investigation into the incident. According…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Lower Charles Street, Castlebar remains closed for explosion investigations

    Lower Charles Street in Castlebar remains closed this morning following an explosion at a premises on Sunday night. Two people were brought to hospital with non life-threatening injuries following the incident at the Imperial Blue Indian restaurant. Garda…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    North west drivers urged to be cautious on the road this weekend

    Slow down and don't drink and drive is the message from Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority over the Bank Holiday weekend as a campaign to crack down on speeding and drink drivers enters its second day. Motorists in counties still affected by Storm Éowyn…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Tens of thousands remain without power one week after Storm Éowyn

    Tens of thousands remain without power across the country this morning, a full week after Storm Éowyn. According to the ESB PowerCheck map, counties in the west continue to be the worst affected. Some homes, farms and businesses in Mayo will be waiting until…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Woman hospitalised following Castlerea collision

    A woman was hospitalised yesterday evening following a road traffic collision in County Roscommon. Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a single vehicle incident on the R377 in Castlerea. The collision took place at around 6:45pm, and the…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Gardai charge man in connection with organised criminal activity in Galway

    As part of an ongoing investigation into organised criminal activity in Co Galway and surrounding areas, Gardaí have arrested and charged a man. Following a search operation at a residential property in Gort on the morning of Monday, 27th January, a man (aged…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Emergency services at the scene of fire in Galway

    Emergency services are at the scene of a fire at a business park in Galway.A partial evacuation of Claregalway Corporate Park is underway, and nearby schools are also being evacuated.People are being urged to avoid the area.
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Dr Norah Patten named as Grand Marshal for Ballina St Patrick's Day Parade

    Dr. Norah Patten has been named as Grand Marshal for the 2025 St Patrick's Day parade in Ballina. Dr. Patten continues to inspire a new generation with her journey toward becoming the first Irish person to travel to space on a future research spaceflight with…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Emergency Response Hubs remain running throughout the county

    Following Storm Éowyn, a dedicated Emergency Response Hub phone number (094) 9064660 has been set up for the public to contact, they can also contact the hub via email to community@mayococo.ie. A multi agency meeting convened as part of the response to…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Mayo Fine Gael Deputy says many of her constituents are left frustrated a week after the storm

    The ESB says it is difficult to predict the exact dates of when power will be restored to the more than 100,000 customers who remain without power seven days after Storm Éowyn. They say the effort to restore electricity to around 108,000 premises will…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    VHI set to increase premiums this March

    Vhi has announced it's putting up its prices.Health insurance plans will rise by 3 per cent on average from the 1st of March.The company says it's needed because of a sustained rise in the number of people accessing healthcare and the associated costs of…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Long delays again today at Hospital ED's

    Long delays are facing patients presenting at hospital emergency departments right across the country today. 73 patients are waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway, the second highest nationally today. 26 patients are on trolleys at Sligo University…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Mayo Co Co offer free food waste drop off

    To support recycling of excess food waste after storm Eowyn, Mayo county council will be providing a free food waste drop off service for householders who do not have the capacity in their kerbside brown bins or are not on a kerbside collection route. The…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Vocational panel polls closed in Seanad elections

    Polls have just closed in the Seanad election for the vocational panels. A number of former TDs are seeking election to the senate with votes to be counted over the weekend.Independent Senator Michael McDowell was the first person elected to the new Seanad…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Cash is "king" in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn

    Cash has been "king" in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn, according to Independent councillor Michael Kilcoyne. He said the last number of days has again highlighted the absolute disaster of a “cashless society”. “When broadband and electricity are down, your…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Four arrested following Galway retail robbery

    Gardaí have arrested four men following a robbery at a retail premises at Liosbán Industrial Estate in Galway on yesterday (Wed). At approximately 5pm, three males forced their way into the staff area of the premises and attempted to take stock. The vehicle…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Around 600 customers remain without water in Sligo

    Water supply has been restored to the majority of Uisce Éireann customers in County Sligo. Approximately 600 customers remain without supply. This is down from a peak of approximately 2,500 customers who were without water across the county in the aftermath…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Over 20% of Castlebar households without vital services six days after storm

     The impact of Storm Eowyn on the Castlebar Municipal District was discussed at yesterday’s monthly meeting of the District. Standing Orders were suspended to discuss the matter. Councillors insisted that lessons need to be learned as many people in the area…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Street closed as premises deeemed "a risk to the public"

    A premises on Lower Charles Street in Castlebar where an explosion occurred on Sunday night last is at present deemed “a risk to the public”. Elected councillors have been told that the street will remain closed to traffic for a number of days yet, as…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Belleek Woods in Ballina set to be closed for three weeks following storm damage

    Belleek Woods is set to be closed for three weeks following recent damage caused by Storm Éowyn. Ballina based councillor Mark Duffy has confirmed the news in a social media post. Cllr. Duffy says that unfortunately Belleek Woods has to be closed for three…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    IFA says 13,000 farmers waiting on ACRES payments must be paid immediately

    IFA Rural Development Chair John Curran has called on the Department to pull out all the stops to ensure all outstanding ACRES payments are paid out as a matter of priority. Close on one-in four ACRES participants are still waiting on their advance 2024 ACRES…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Housing output could be as low as 32,000 this year

    A new report forecasts the housing output this year could be as low as 32 thousand units. That would fall far short of the Government's stated ambition of up to 50 thousand new homes a year until 2030. The Mitchell McDermott Annual Construction Sector Report…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    TUI says Government must do more to recruit & retain more teachers

    Just 3 per cent of secondary teachers think the Government is doing enough to fix the recruitment and retention crisis in the education sector. A new survey from the Teachers’ Union of Ireland has found 75 per cent of advertised teaching jobs in the last 6…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Gardai reminding public to be vigilant for bogus tradesmen in wake of Storm Eowyn

    Gardai are reminding the public to watch out for bogus tradesmen in the wake of Storm Eowyn. They're also advising the public to be careful with unannounced visitors over the coming days. Officers say they're also aware of scam texts claiming to be from the…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Local TD's secure junior ministerial positions

    Just four of the nineteen Junior Ministers approved by the Government this afternoon are women. Fianna Fail's Niamh Smyth and Jennifer Murnane O'Connor have been promoted. While outgoing Minister Emer Higgins keeps her place for Fine Gael and Independent…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    80,000 customers in this region remain without power

    133 thousand farms, homes and businesses remain without power after Storm Eowyn. Technicians from Austria, Finland and the UK are on the ground in the worst affected areas, assisting restoration efforts. 7 thousand 500 premises remain without water. 80,000…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Gardai at the scene of RTC in Castlebar

    Gardai are at the scene of a road traffic collision at Springfield roundabout in Castlebar, which is down by the old army barracks. The road is closed to traffic and motorists asked to avoid the area if possible. Lower Charles street also remains closed due…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Mayo Deputy calling for army to deployed to help with restoring power & water

    A Mayo Deputy is calling for the army to be deployed to help with the storm damage. Erris based Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway-Walsh says many people are in a desperate situation right now and feels the army could help speed up the target dates for the restoration…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Mayo train service resumed today

    The Westport/Ballina to Athlone rail services has resumed today. That's the rail service from Mayo to Dublin. A bus service had been in operation since last Friday's storm between Mayo and Athlone. The Irish Rail website says the train service resumed today.
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Success for local hotels at Virgin Media Business Gold Medal awards

    Ashford Castle were among the top winners at this year's Virgin Media Business Gold Medal awards last night in Galway. The awards program, now in its 35th year, are known for recognizing excellence in Irish hospitality industry. Ashford Castle took home gold…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Deputy baffled why Irish Water hasn't a generator at every treatment plant

    It’s inexplicable why there are so many households without water at present due to the Storm Éowyn, according to Roscommon /Galway deputy Michael Fitzmaurice. The Independent Ireland deputy says Irish Water haS a lot to answer for, considering that pipes are…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    University Hospital Galway is the second most overcrowded in the country today

    University Hospital Galway is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today with 86 patients on trolleys. It comes after a 100 patients were on trolleys at the Galway Hospital yesterday. The latest figures from the INMO show there are 59 patients…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Straide hall open today for the community

    The Straide Davitt Community Hall now has electricity and there is a Kettle, Cooker, Microwave and Air fryer in the Kitchen. It also has a small supply of bottled water for tea making/flasks, as it awaits water supply restoration. WIFI is not yet available.…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Funeral details confirmed for man who died in road traffic incident in Castlerea

    The funeral details have been confirmed for a well-known businessman who lost his life in a road traffic incident in Co Roscommon. Tommy Bruen (84) died after he was hit by a car while out walking on the R337 near Castlerea just after 6pm on Monday. Mr Bruen…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Long traffic delays expected in Castlebar this morning following street closure

    Lower Charles Street in Castlebar remains closed to traffic this morning, following an explosion at a premises on Sunday evening. Two people were injured following that is believed to have been a gas explosion at the Tulsi Indian restaurant. Those who were…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Letters being sent to around 800 expectant mothers due to give birth at Portiuncula Hospital

    Letters are being sent to around 800 expectant mothers due to give birth at Portiuncula Hospital. The letters inform the women about the external review being taken into the birth of nine babies at the hospital over concerns about their delivery. The HSE says…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Around 260 premises in Mayo remain without water in Mayo this morning

    Approximately 260 premises in Mayo remain without water this morning supplying 700 customers. This is down from a peak of more than 35,000 customers following Storm Éowyn. Following huge efforts, we can confirm that we have now deployed and installed…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Cabinet to sign off on appointment of 19 Junior Ministers this morning

    Cabinet will sign off on the appointment of 19 Junior Ministers this morning. While supports for those affected by Storm Eowyn will also be discussed. Having appointed his Cabinet last week Micheál Martin will reveal the line up of Junior Ministers today.…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    142,000 ESB customers remain without power this morning

    Emergency teams are again working to renew power and water supplies around the country this morning. As of last night, 142 thousand customers were still without power and around 31 thousand had no water. Both the ESB and Uisce Éireann are thanking customers…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Voting closes & counting gets underway in Seanad elections today

    Voting closes and counting gets underway in part of the Seanad elections today. Postal voting for the NUI and Trinity College panels will close at 11am. Graduates of those institutions have been voting to elect six Senators. Among those in contention are…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    More than 850 post offices now open nationwide following storm-related closures

    More than 850 post offices are now open nationwide, following storm-related closures. An Post says details of offices where customers can collect DSP payments are listed at 'anpost.com'. Payments due this week are ready for collection - along with payments…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Castlerea to Ballintubber road reopens to traffic

    The R377 Castlerea to Ballintubber road has reopened this afternoon following a fatal road traffic collision. A man in his 80s has died following a road traffic collision in Castlerea. Shortly after 6:00pm yesterday evening, Gardaí and emergency services…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Local TD's among those on Sinn Fein's new front bench ahead of new Dail term

    The Sinn Fein leader admits the party will need to do more if it wants to be in Government. Mary Lou McDonald appointed her front bench for the new Dail term this morning. She retains Eoin O'Broin in Housing, Pearse Doherty in Finance and David Cullinane in…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Section of Quay Road on Mayo/ Sligo border closed following crash

    Sligo County Council have confirmed that a section of the Quay Road between Enniscrone and Ballina is now closed following a raod collision. A single vehicle incident took place this morning at Killanly House, and it is understood that nobody was seriously…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Over half of Ireland's water outages are in Mayo

    According to the most recent data from Uisce Éireann, over 11,000 customers remain without water following storm Éowyn. Around 6,000 homes, farms and businesses are without water in County Mayo this afternoon. The majority of these outages are in the East of…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Knock Shrine offering a number of facilities to the public today

    St John's Rest and Care in Knock have opened to the public today, and are offering a number of services to the community. That's according to Fr Richard Gibbons. He says that tea, coffee, soup, sandwiches and charging facilities will be made available while…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Michael Ring is the 2025 Mayo Person of the Year

    Mayo Association Dublin have today announced the 2025 Mayo Person of the Year. Chairperson of the organisation Noel Howley made the announcement this morning on the Tommy Marren Show. This year’s accolade goes to Westport’s Michael Ring, who recently retired…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Ballina/Westport rail route remains non-operational today due to power outages in the west

    Irish Rail says all services are operating except on the Ballina/Westport route. Bus transfers will operate from Mayo and Roscommon to Athlone - while trains will then travel to Dublin. Irish Rail says it’s due to ongoing and widespread power outages in the…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Emergency Response Hubs running throughout the county

    Following Storm Éowyn, a dedicated Emergency Response Hub phone number (094) 9064660 has been set up for the public to contact, they can also contact the hub via email to community@mayococo.ie. A multi agency meeting convened as part of the response to…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Gardaí attending collision between Ballina & Enniscrone

    Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene of a single vehicle road accident close to the Mayo/ Sligo border. The collision occurred at Killanley House, located in Castleconnor on the Quay Road from Enniscrone to Ballina. No serious injuries have…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    University Hospital Galway among the most overcrowded nationally today

    Long delays are facing patients at hospital emergency departments across the region today. 100 patients remain on trolleys at University Hospital Galway, the second most overcrowded nationally today. 56 patients are waiting for admission at Sligo University…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Over 70 post offices remain closed across the country today

    More than 70 post offices remain closed across the country due to power outages following Storm Éowyn. An Post is warning while some offices are open, social welfare payments could be delayed due to damage to communication systems. Customers are advised to go…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Taoiseach to visit communities impacted by Storm Éowyn in Roscommon today

    An Taoiseach Mícheál Martin is in County Roscommon today to meet communities who have been affected by Storm Éowyn. Firstly, he’ll be at the Emergency Response Hub at d’Gaff Community and Youth Centre in Castlerea at 11:15am, before travelling to…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Review ongoing into births at Portiuncula Hospital

    Pregnant women, who are worried about their care at Portiuncula Hospital, are being urged to contact the HSE. A review is being carried out into the births of nine babies at the hospital over concerns about their delivery. Six of the babies needed neonatal…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Lower Charles Street, Castlebar sealed off again this morning

    Lower Charles Street in Castlebar has been sealed off once again this morning, following an explosion at a premises on Sunday evening. Two people were injured following that is believed to have been a gas explosion at the Tulsi Indian restaurant. Those who…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Appeal issued on Crimecall last night over the disappearance of Sandra Collins

    Mayo-based Gardaí who are investigating the disappearance and murder of Sandra Collins in December 2000, issued an appeal on RTÉ Crimecall last night. The last confirmed sighting of Sandra was on the night of Monday, December 4, 2000 at approximately 11:00pm…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Male pedestrian (80s) has died following a collision in Castlerea

    A man in his 80s has died following a road traffic collision in Castlerea. Shortly after 6:00pm yesterday evening, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the R377 on the outskirts of Castlerea. The…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    100,000 without water with repairs of double storm destruction ongoing

    Generators will be moved from the south to the north west to help get water supplies back up and running after the recent storms. Uisce Eireann says 100,000 people remained without access to water yesterday as it looks to bring supplies back on stream. Many…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    180,000 without power overnight, with aid coming from European countries

    Emergency crews from the Netherlands, France, Austria and Finland are due to arrive from today to help the ESB restore electricity supply to homes and businesses across the country. As of last night there were still 180,000 premises without power since storm…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Many schools remain closed across the region with no power or water

    A number of schools across the region remain closed this morning as power and water is yet to be restored following Storm Éowyn. The following schools will NOT open today: Barncarroll N.S. Cross N.S. Little Acorns Children’s Centre, Brickens Gortaganny N.S.…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Water situation in Ballaghaderreen 'slightly improving'

    Looking to the water situation in Ballaghaderreen, local cllr Micheál Frain says that things are slightly improving this evening. The local water treatment plant went down as a result of the Storm on Friday evening, and the reservoir ran out of water on…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Mayo County Council establish Emergency Response Hub service

    Mayo County Council are continuing to work to help to public get back to normality as many are without power and water following Storm Éowyn. In recent days, MCC staff have worked to ensure that everyone has road access to be able to get out of their homes in…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Councillor praises frontline staff for restoration of water to MUH

    The cleanup operation is continuing across the county in the wake of Storm Éowyn’s destruction in recent days. In the county town, power and water services are returning to the majority of residents. It has been a difficult few days in Castlebar, particularly…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    17 collisions in Mayo since Storm Éowyn landed

    Since Storm Éowyn hit Mayo, 17 road traffic accidents have been reported across the county, according to Mayo County Council. It is understood that the extent of these collisions has not resulted in any serious injuries. Road conditions across the county are…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    ESB restore power to 228,000 customers

    ESB Networks have restored power to 540,000 customers impacted by Storm Éowyn since last Friday. Efforts to reconnect the remaining 228,000 homes, farms and businesses are continuing. The ESB are warning that it could be next week before power in some areas…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    RTÉ Crimecall to air special on Sandra Collins tonight

    RTÉ will air a special segment on Crimecall tonight, regarding the investigation into the disappearance of Sandra Collins. Sandra was 29 years old and pregnant when she went missing from Killala on December 4 2000. She was last seen at the Country Kitchen…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    County Storm Response Group established in Roscommon

    Roscommon County Council have issued a statement regarding the ongoing impact of Storm Éowyn on the locality. Wind speeds in Roscommon late last week reached highs of 160 km/h during the weather warning. Roscommon County Council is working with the ESB, Uisce…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Water available at Ballaghaderreen Fire Station

    Cllr Micheál Frain has informed Midwest News that water is available for those who need it in Ballaghaderreen at the Fire Station. Two fire service water tankers are in place, where people can avail of water for needs like toilet flushing. There is a limited…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Local councillor reflects on a special day for the community of Crossmolina

    Celebrations are continuing in Crossmolina today after the Deel Rovers captured the All Ireland Intermediate Championship yesterday afternoon in Croke Park. Conor Loftus scored a winning penalty with the last kick of the game for Crossmolina, snatching…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Mayo County Council Emergency Response team have met to plan continued clean up

    Mayo County Council’s Emergency Response Team met this morning to plan for the continued clean up and community response following Storm Éowyn last Friday. A dedicated Emergency Response Hub phone number (094) 9064660 has been set up for the public to call,…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    We hear from staff and students from Crossmolina NS, as celebrations continue following their All Ireland win yesterday

    Celebrations are continuing in Crossmolina today, following their All Ireland Intermediate win yesterday in Croke Park. They served up a cracking encounter with Ulster Champions Ballinderry. Crossmolina, who were a point down in the closing minutes of the…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Charlestown councillor calls for review of electricity infrastructure as thousands remain without power across the region

    The after effects of Storm Eowyn are still being felt right across the region. Over 200,000 homes and businesses remain without power today, with some of those set to remain without power until well into next week. For customers who are without power, many…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Lower Charles Street in Castlebar has reopened to traffic this morning

    Lower Charles Street has reopened to traffic this morning following an explosion in a restaurant in the area last night. Two people were injured in what is believed to have been a gas explosion at the Indian restaurant, Tulsi, in Castlebar yesterday evening.…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Disruption to water supply in East Mayo due to power outage at pumping station

    Uisce Éireann is aware that customers in parts of East Mayo and the Mayo/Roscommon border are experiencing a disruption to their water supply this morning. A power outage at Barnacarroll Pumping Station has affected customers in the following areas:…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Investigations into explosion at Castlebar restaurant last night

    Traffic congestion can be expected in Castlebar town centre this morning as Lower Charles Street remains closed off to traffic following an explosion in a restaurant in the area last night. Two people were injured in what is believed to have been a gas…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    UK crews expected to arrive this week to assist in power restoration works

    Around 100 thousand homes and businesses could still be without power next week. Crews from the UK are expected to arrive this week to help with the remaining 246 thousand outages following Storm Éowyn.That's down from a peak of 768 thousand on Friday - with…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Today marks the beginning of National Grief Awareness week

    National Grief Awareness week starts today.The Irish Hospice Foundation saw an increase of 18 per cent in the number of calls to its Bereavement Support line towards the end of last year, compared to 2023.The group says support during grief should be…
  • Jan 26, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: 278,000 without power

    As of 5:25pm today ESB Networks has restored supply to 490,000 homes, farms and businesses – 278,000 customers remain without supply, down from a peak of 768,000 on early Friday morning following the unprecedented impact of Storm Éowyn. ESB Networks has…
  • Jan 26, 2025

    Boil Water notices for Castlerea & Boyle

    Uisce Éireann has issued Boil Water Notices to protect the health of customers supplied by both the Castlerea Public Water Supply and Boyle Regional Supply Scheme in Co Roscommon. Following on from Storm Éowyn, the BWNs are being issued due to disinfection…
  • Jan 26, 2025

    Road blocked in Swinford following collision

    Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road collision in Swinford. A two car incident occurred this afternoon on the main road near to the Corrib Oil Service Station. No injuries have been reported. The road is currently blocked, and emergency services are…
  • Jan 26, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Water returning across Mayo

    Water supply is returning a large cohort of Uisce Éireann customers across County Mayo after power was restored to the Lough Mask Water Treatment Plant late yesterday evening. The plant, which supplies 48,000 was fully operational overnight and this morning…
  • Jan 26, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Westport & Ballina trains still off this morning

    The rail line from Sligo to Connolly is back up and running after Iarnród Éireann crews cleared the route in the wake of Storm Éowyn. The 9:05am service in both directions left on time this morning, so it is expected that this route will be fully operational…
  • Jan 26, 2025

    Increased support for Sinn Féin in opinion polls

    Sinn Fein has jumped ahead in the latest Business Post Red C poll. The party is up 3 points to 22%, neck on neck with Fianna Fail unchanged on 22, but Fine Gael is down 1 to 20. The Social Democrats are up 2 to 7, Aontú is unchanged on 4, but Labour's dropped…
  • Jan 26, 2025

    STORM HERMINIA: Wind warnings now in place

    A Status Yellow Wind warning remains in place this morning for the majority of the country. This comes as Storm Herminia, the Spanish storm, tracks towards Ireland looking to cause further destruction. Met Éireann issued the warning for Carlow, Kilkenny,…
  • Jan 26, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: 340,000 still without power

    There are approximately 340,000 customers across the country without power this morning following Storm Éowyn. That's down from a peak of 768,000. ESB Networks says it has restored power to 428,000 homes, farms and businesses since Friday, and crews will be…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Snow - ice warning now in place

    A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place tonight in the west and northwest. There will be scattered snow showers in Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo and Mayo. Met Éireann says the showers will become isolated overnight with icy stretches. The alert lasts for…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Bus transfers replace local rail tomorrow

    The Ballina/ Westport to Athlone train lines will remain closed tomorrow. Iarnród Éireann have issued the notice this evening, with a large amount of trees blocking tracks along the route. Bus transfers have been arranged to operate tomorrow instead.…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Water supplies available in Galway tomorrow

    Uisce Éireann crews have organised a number of alternative water supplies for customers in Co Galway who have been impacted by disruptions due to the non-restoration of power. Mid Galway Regional Water Supply Scheme: Monivea (near Post Office) and at the…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: 40% of the phone users in the country affected

    The estimated effect of Storm Éowyn on phone users is the largest in recording history, according to the Commission for Communications Regulation. However, Comreg added the impact has appeared to have peaked. A spokesperson says a total of 40 per cent of all…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: 12,000 without water nationwide

    120,000 people across the country are without water this evening. The worst affected areas are in the northwest of the country, particularly the Galway / Mayo area. Uisce Éireann crews continue to monitor the impact of Storm Éowyn on water supplies across the…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Over 400,000 remain in darkness

    402,000 homes and businesses are heading into another night without power. The ESB has restored electricity to 366,000 customers. It's asking people to stay away from fallen wires. Thousands are also still affected by water and communications outages. Storm…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Water restoration underway in Roscommon

    Uisce Éireann has mobilised crews to restore normal water supply to customers across County Roscommon. This follows widespread service disruptions in the county caused by the impact of Storm Éowyn. Power outages at treatment plants and pumping stations have…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Water restoration underway in Sligo

    Uisce Éireann crews are on the ground across Co Sligo today working to restore water supplies. We are actively sourcing and deploying generators at sites where power has not been restored. We are coordinating closely with the ESB to prioritise power…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Bus transfers in place for local train routes

    Iarnród Éireann have announced that a bus transfer service is in place for those looking to travel on the Sligo, Ballina and Westport routes. It comes following an announcement this morning that the routes were non-operational. Iarnród Éireann crews are…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: No water for 48,000 due to power outage in Tourmakeady

    Uisce Éireann crews are advising customers across County Mayo of a disruption to their water supply following a power outage at Lough Mask Water Treatment Plant. The outage at the treatment plant in Tourmakeady which supplies 48,000 customers has caused low…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Snow - ice warning issued for Mayo & North West

    A Status Yellow Snow – Ice warning has been issued for Mayo and counties in the North West. Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal will join Mayo under the warning which will come into effect at 8:00pm this evening. The warning will remain in place until 9:00am tomorrow…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: An Post hoping to open offices

    An Post say they're hopeful that Post Offices that were unable to open this morning, will be open by the end of the day. Some offices in the West and Midlands were forced to remain closed following the power outages caused by Storm Éowyn. An Post have also…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Flights operational at Ireland West Airport today

    All flights to and from Ireland West Airport Knock are operational today. However, phone lines and internet connection are both still down so the airport cannot be contacted. With no access to the internet, the airport will operate on a ‘cash only’ basis,…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Over half a million remain without power

    Around 528,000 homes, farms and businesses across the country are still without power this morning. ESB Networks crews have been out since first light to continue repair works and the Network have contacted British and French utilities for help. If you come…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Spanish storm to bring weather warnings tomorrow

    Heavy winds are set to hit the country, as a Spanish storm approaches Ireland. It comes less than 48 hours after Storm Eowyn brought record breaking gusts. A Status Yellow Wind Warning will be in place for most of the country from 5:00am tomorrow morning,…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Westport, Ballina and Sligo rail services suspended

    Iarnród Éireann have issued an update on rail services today. All services are operational except for the Dublin to Westport/ Ballina and Dublin to Silgo routes. These routes are suspended until further notice. Hundreds of fallen trees have been reported by…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Dara Calleary secures Senior Minister position

    Dara Calleary has secured a Senior Ministeral position in the new Government. The Fianna Fáil Minister will now lead the Department of Social Protection and Rural Affairs. Other notable changes from the previous government includes Darragh O'Brien moving to…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Ireland West Airport will be non-operational for a time tomorrow

    Ireland West Airport wishes to advise that the airport will be non-operational between the hours of 04:00 am and 13:00 pm on Friday, 24th January, due to the status red storm warning in place across the country. Storm Éowyn is forecasted to have gusts in…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Fianna Fail's Micheal Martin officially appointed Taoiseach

    Attention now turns to who will be in the next Cabinet, after Micheal Martin was appointed as Taoiseach for the second time.He received his seal of office from President Higgins after a vote of 95 votes to 76 in the Dail. Proceedings in Leinster House will…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Gardai appeal for assistance in locating teenager missing from Sligo

    Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Jake Hafford who was reported missing in Sligo town on Monday, 20th January 2025. Jake is described as being approximately 5 feet 11 inches in height with a slim build,…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    All National Parks to remain closed tomorrow due to weather conditions

    The Department of Housing have issued a statement regarding Storm Eowyn. They say... In line with a Status red warning issued by Met Éireann, all National Parks and National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) sites will be closed on Friday 24th January. Public…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Mayo County Council issue statement regarding Storm Eowyn

    With a status red warning in effect for County Mayo from 4am Friday 24th January until midday on Friday 24th January, Mayo County Council Emergency response team have met to put in place arrangements where possible for this significant weather event. Crews…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    HSE issue warning over disruption tomorrow due to Storm Eowyn

    HSE West and North West is advising that there will be significant disruptions to health services as a result of Storm Eowyn (Friday, 23 January). The red weather warning will impact the entire region. During red warnings, people should stay indoors, avoid…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Dail has resumed

    The Dail has resumed to elect a Taoiseach - after extensive meetings between political party leaders this morning.It was to address the impasse which prevented the nomination of Taoiseach taking place yesterday.The opposition wanted assurances a group of…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Deliberative cafe due to take place in Ballina Saturday postponed

    A women's deliberative cafe that was due to place in Ballina Library this weekend has been postponed. It will rescheduled for a later date. We will have further details on that in due course.