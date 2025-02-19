Elasan Solutions is proud to announce that it has been selected as a finalist in the prestigious Irish Construction Excellence (ICE) Awards 2025, under the Construction Product Innovation category. Based in Co. Mayo, Elasan Solutions is a women-owned and run business, committed to supporting the construction industry in its digital transformation. Through its innovative solutions, the company helps construction firms improve efficiency, streamline processes, and adopt technology to move forward in an ever-evolving sector. The ICE Awards, established in 1993, recognise outstanding achievements across the Irish construction industry, with a particular focus on innovation, quality, and leadership. Being named a finalist is a testament to the dedication and hard work of Elasan Solutions’ team, who are passionate about creating cutting-edge solutions for their clients. “We are incredibly proud to be recognised as a finalist in the ICE Awards 2025,” said Sandra Ginnelly, cofounder of Elasan Solutions. “This acknowledgment not only reflects the innovative work we’re doing in the construction sector but also highlights the continued growth of womenowned businesses in technology. Our team is driven by a vision to support construction and manufacturing companies with the tools they need to succeed in the digital age.” Elasan Solutions has built a strong reputation for delivering tailored digital solutions that drive better project management, collaboration, and overall efficiency. The company’s focus on embracing digital transformation has had a significant impact on the construction industry, particularly for businesses in Ireland and beyond. The winners of the ICE Awards 2025 will be announced at the awards ceremony later this year. Elasan Solutions looks forward to celebrating with other industry leaders such as Walls Construction, Coffey Group, SISK and more, and continuing to push for innovation within the construction sector.