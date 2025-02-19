Emergency services attended the scene of a fire at a housing estate in Sligo last night.

A number of homes were evacuated in the Caltragh area of Sligo at around 8pm.

Emergency services including Gardai and multiple fire units attended the scene and a number of residents had to leave their homes as a safety precaution.

Fire fighters spent several hours battling the blaze and ensuring the area was made safe.

Residents were eventually allowed back into their homes in the early hours of this morning.

There are no reports of any injuries and the extent of damage is currently unknown.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.