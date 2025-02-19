A Sligo councillor has called on the local authority to urgently contact the Minister for Arts, Media, Communications, Culture, and Sport regarding the near-total collapse of mobile communications during recent storms.

Cllr Marie Casserly expressed deep concern over the failure of telecommunications providers to maintain service during power outages.

She is calling on the Minister to introduce legislation that would compel telecommunications providers to install backup power systems and ensure a dependable mobile service during power outages.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan.