57 per cent of adults say they're still feeling the economic and social effects of the Covid pandemic.



That's according to a survey by IReach which looked at the lasting consequences of the lockdowns from almost 5 years ago.



Mental health issues was one of the biggest legacies from the event with 2 in 5 saying their mental wellbeing has changed.



Research Director with IReach Oisin Byrne says younger people are finding it most difficult to return to normal.