A group representing hoteliers says a tourist tax would send the 'wrong message' to international visitors.





It comes as the Irish Daily Mail reports a charge for hotel guests is being examined, according to a briefing note prepared for the Tourism Minister.





However, the Department says an 'accommodation levy' is not being explored.





In 2023, Dublin City Council called for a 1 per cent hotel tax which it claimed could raise 10-million euro for the local authority.





But President of the Irish Hotels Federation, Michael Magner, says hotels in Dublin already pay enough towards the city council: