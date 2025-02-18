Ireland West Airport Knock is gearing up for another busy summer season, with close to 900,000 passengers forecast this year.

Alicante, Faro and Malaga services will increase on a weekly basis, and there’s a new piece of infrastructure that will be introduced in the coming months.

Two long awaited sheltered walkways are under construction and will hopefully be in place for the summer, according to IWAK Head of Marketing Donal Healy.

Donal has been telling Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey more about what the airport will have to offer in the coming months: