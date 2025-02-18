The Irish Farmers’ Association has launched its 2025 ‘No Dogs Allowed’ campaign, just in time for what is expected to be a busy lambing season.

The IFA are placing more emphasis on the campaign this year, hoping to significantly reduce the amount of animals killed by dogs.

Mayo IFA Chairperson John Lynskey says that dog owners need to learn more about what can happen to livestock when they don’t take responsibility for their pets.

He believes that his campaign is aimed moreso towards educating dog owners rather than punishing them.

Mr. Lynskey has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey about the campaign: