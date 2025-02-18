A building used to house refugees in Boyle was closed due to concerns over fire safety.

Roscommon County Council say on foot of a number of queries received by them, the local authority can confirm that on Thursday, February 13th, a closure notice was served on the building under the Fire Services Act by the fire authority.

The 14 residents living in the building centre, which is located on Green street, have since been relocated to a centre in Galway by the International Protection Procurement Service.

The local authority said it had informed the Local Authority Integration Team in the receiving county of the relocation so that necessary supports are in place.