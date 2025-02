The number of derelict properties across the country has fallen.





The latest study by Geo Directory found 20 thousand properties in a state of dereliction in the final three months of last year.





The highest concentration of homes considered to be derelict was in Mayo at 14 per cent, followed by Donegal at almost 12 per cent and Galway at 8.8 per cent.





Darragh Keogh from Geo Directory says the number is falling every year.