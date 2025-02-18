The Labour Party has selected its replacement for Senator Nessa Cosgrove on Sligo County Council.

Senator Cosgrove was elected to the council for the first time following the 2024 June Local Elections, and was recently appointed to the Seanad.

Ann Higgins has been co-opted to the council in her place, following a selection convention yesterday evening.

In a statement issued last night, Chairperson of the Sligo Branch of the Labour Party Mary Dolan-McLoughlinn commended the work of Senator Cosgrove and stated that a number of individuals, from within and outside the party, expressed interest in serving on Sligo County Council for the Labour Party in the Sligo-Strandhill district.

Two candidates were voted on at yesterday’s meeting, and Ann Higgins was selected as the party representative on Sligo County Council for the next four years.

She intends to stand for election when the Local Elections return in 2029.

Ballina Senator Mark Duffy's replacement on Mayo County Council is yet to be announced.

(photo credit to the Sligo/ Leitrim Labour Party)