Uisce Éireann is being told to buy 100 new generators.



It's to ensure the widespread water outages caused by Storm Eowyn are not repeated.



Cabinet will be updated by Minister for Housing and Local Government James Browne today on the urgent actions to be taken by Uisce Eireann, including the purchase of the new generators.



At one stage almost 140,000 households were left without water when the storm hit at the end of January, some didn't have their supply returned for three weeks.