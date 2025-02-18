In a housing crisis, it’s past time for Mayo County Council Management to demand a more rapid response from the Department of Housing. That’s the view of Independent Ballinrobe councillor Patsy O’Brien.

The councillor raised his concerns at the February monthly meeting of Mayo County Council and he asked why there are such delays in completing contracts for houses that the local authority is purchasing from private sellers.

Five months after a man sold his property to Mayo County Council to allow tenants to stay in situ, there was no contract available to the seller, and he was left with an empty house and no rent coming in.

Cllr O’Brien has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley why he believes council management must insist on a quicker response from the Dept of Housing, when there are in excess of 200 people in emergency accommodation in Mayo at present…