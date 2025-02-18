Gardaí are appealing to the public this morning for information in locating a missing teenager from Dunmore.

16 year old Brian Hayden was reported missing on Saturday last, February 15.

He is missing from Galway City, and is described as being 5’ 6” in height and of a slim build.

Brian has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a camouflage jacket, navy tracksuit pants and white runners.

Anyone with information on Brian’s whereabouts can contact Galway Garda Station 091 53 8000.

Alternatively you can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.