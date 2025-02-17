Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred at a residence at Saleen, Castlebar in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 1.45am, Gardaí responded to reports of a fire at a residence. Mayo Fire Brigade attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

The three occupants of the property exited the house without injury.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person, including road users and pedestrians, who were in Saleen in the vicinity of Lios na Circe, Castlebar, between 1.15am and 2am and who observed any unusual activity is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Any road users or pedestrians who were travelling in the area during this time and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 9038200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.