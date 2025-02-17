Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16- year-old Brian Hayden, who is missing from Galway City since Saturday the 15th of February 2025.

Brian is described as being 5’ 6" in height and of slim build. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Brian was wearing a camouflage jacket, navy tracksuit pants and white runners.

Gardaí and Brian’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information on Brian's whereabouts is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on (091) 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.