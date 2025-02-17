The number of knives seized across the country has risen by 58% in less than 10 years.

2,157 blades were seized last year, compared to 1,362 in 2015.

Dublin saw the largest number of incidents, with over one thousand seizures in 2024, according to The Irish Times.

2020 saw the highest number of knives recovered by Gardaí over the period, with 2,260 weapons confiscated.

Meanwhile a crackdown on gun ownership has reduced the number of firearm licenses issued by 5% in the last five years.

Rural counties currently boast the highest per capita rate of firearm ownership.

Gun licensing rates are at their lowest in urban areas of Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Galway.

(photo credit to Newstalk)