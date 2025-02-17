The HSE has commissioned reviews into two stillbirths at Mayo University Hospital (MUH) in 2023.

This comes while a major review is ongoing at Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe which, like MUH, is also run by the Saolta University Healthcare Group.

There are nine cases currently under review in Portiuncula – two stillbirths in 2023, six in 2024 and one earlier this year.

While the HSE has commissioned external reviews at MUH, additional internal reviews have also been conducted into another five stillbirths there in 2023.

This was, in part, due to all five occurring in the last three months of that year.

There are now calls for an independent external review, despite the HSE informing the Irish Examiner that no “commonalities” among the reviewed cases have been found.

Castlebar based cllr Michael Kilcoyne, who is a member of the HSE’s Regional Health Forum West, says that the number of stillbirths at MUH is “troubling”.

He has called on the Minister for Health to appoint an independent reviewer to the case at MUH, and deal with the issue as a matter of urgency.

Cllr Kilcoyne has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: