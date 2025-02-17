A Ballinrobe councillor is demanding answers as to why the approved housing body the Peter McVerry Trust has been allowed to “run out of control” and yet continues to secure significant government funding and monies from charitable donations.

A Mayo County Council owned development in Castlebar Town, that was to deliver eight one-bed apartments on a derelict site in the town centre, has been spearheaded by the cash-strapped Peter McVerry Trust.

Over a number of months now, Castlebar councillors have been raising questions about the risk to the much needed, not yet delivered development, in light of discussions around the charity requiring a ‘bailout’.

Last year, the trust was reported to have experienced a shortfall in income and substantial debts, putting it on the brink of collapse.

Former Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, last year, acknowledged the financial strain on the charity, revealing that the Peter McVerry Trust would been a short term injection of millions of euro to sustain its operations.

At this week’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council Fine Gael councillor Michael Burke said while many approved housing agencies are doing good work, he accused the Peter McVerry Trust of now having a “tainted reputation” and accused it of being “out of control”.

He believes that it’s not good enough for Fr. Peter McVerry to have stepped aside and wants answers from him and others to where the millions of euro the Trust has received to date is.

The Ballinrobe councillor has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about his concerns: