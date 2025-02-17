A restaurant in Sligo town has been forced to shut its doors after a fire overnight.

The blaze broke out in the kitchen area of Miss Suzy on Castle Street during the night.

Emergency services attended the scene and got the fire under control.

It is understood that there are no injuries from the fire, while the extent of the damage is unknown.

Miss Suzy shared on social media that the restaurant is set to be closed for the foreseeable future.

It’s the fourth premises in as many weeks to go up in flames across the region – the Imperial Blue restaurant in Castlebar, Munnelly’s pub in Geesala, and Walsh’s filling station in Roscommon Town.