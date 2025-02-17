The Irish Coast Guard has postponed the start of a new Search and Rescue helicopter operating system at their base in Strandhill, Co. Sligo.

This decision has been taken after safety concerns were raised about the timing of the transition between two different contractors.

Bristow Helicopters won a tendering competition in August of 2023 to run the country’s airborne rescue service.

The contract will cost about €670 million over ten years.

Bristow had been due to take over from CHC Ireland, the previous contractor, at the Sligo base on Friday last (February 14) but this has now been postponed until the end of April.

Chris Reynolds, former head of the Irish Coast Guard, has warned that there are serious safety risks for both staff and the public due to the timing of the new service.

The Department of Transport has confirmed that “an arrangement is in place that will ensure uninterrupted 24/7 cover from Sligo to end-April”.

A statement tells that “the Department will now allow risks to be taken in a rush to meet contractual deadlines”.

The Coast Guard operated four Search and Rescue bases across Ireland – in Sligo, Shannon, Waterford and Dublin.