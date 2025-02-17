The Agriculture Minister has issued a compulsory housing order for all birds and poultry from today.

Martin Heydon says the precautions are necessary to prevent the further spread of bird flu amongst flocks.

Over the weekend a farm in County Tyrone was ordered to cull 64,000 birds, following the detection of the influenza.

Minister Heydon announced the housing order for the Republic last week after cases of high pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) were detected in wild birds in Galway, Donegal, Dublin, Westmeath and Wexford.

