Gardaí are currently investigating an incident of assault during an aggravated burglary in Sligo town over the weekend.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Gardaí attended the scene of an aggravated burglary that occurred at a residence on Fatima Avenue, Sligo.

At approximately 6:00am, a male intruder entered a property and assaulted the owner, a man in his 50s.

Gardaí say that the suspect left the scene with a sum of money.

Investigations are ongoing.