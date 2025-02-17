Lower Charles Street in Castlebar is this morning open to traffic, some three weeks after it was first cordoned off.

The decision to close the route was taken following an explosion at a premises on January 26.

Two people had to be brought to hospital after an explosion at the Blue Imperial Restaurant, but thankfully there were no serious injuries.

Health and safety concerns at the building have been addressed, and motorists can avail of the route this morning.

For the time being, however, the footpath will remain closed.

The news was welcomed by the district Cathaoirleach, cllr Donna Sheridan, who paid tribute to the contractors who carried out the remedial works as well as Mayo County Council staff for their efforts.

(photo credit to cllr Donna Sheridan)