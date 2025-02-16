Mayo householders are being urged to bring their batteries, electrical, and electronic waste to a set of free collection days this month and next to help the county meet national e-waste recycling targets for 2025.

The free collection events are hosted by WEEE Ireland in partnership with Mayo County Council, kick off next weekend - Saturday, February 22 at the Mayo County Council car park, Cong, from 10:00am-4:00pm.

On Tuesday, February 25, a collection will take place from 10:00am-4:00pm at The Boat Park, Roman Island, Westport Quay.

And on Thursday, February 27, a collection will take place beside Dey’s Shop, Main Street, Ballavary from 10:00am-4:00pm.

Collections will be ongoing throughout March at locations throughout the county.

Anything with a plug, battery or cable can be recycled for free on the day, including old washing machines, TVs, toasters and kettles, electronic tools and toys, cables, IT equipment, mobile phones, remote controls, batteries, including farm fence batteries, and even watches.

10.07kg of e-waste was recycled per person in Mayo in 2023 – falling just short of the national average of 10.33kg per person that same year.

WEEE Ireland warns that the nation needs to meet new forthcoming EU targets to recycle at least 25% of our annual consumption of critical raw materials from e-waste.

WEEE Ireland accounts for over two thirds of all national waste electrical and electronics collection activity on behalf of 1,355 producer members.

More details on further collection events will be available at www.mayococo.ie