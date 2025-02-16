Bishop Kevin Doran has been appointed as the new Bishop of the Diocese of Achonry.

He will remain as Bishop of Elphin also, as both diocese joined in “persona eposcopi”, whereby both diocese are pastorally administered by one Bishop.

Bishop Doran, who is a native of Dublin was ordained as Bishop of Elphin in July 2014, following his appointment that April.

He was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Dublin in July 1977.

Bishop Doran serves as a member of the Council of Justice and Peace, and is also Chairperson of the Council of Life, and the Committee for Theology of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference.