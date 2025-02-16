650 buildings across the country are to receive grants totalling over 8 million euro for restoration work.
Modest traditional homes and landmark public buildings, will be allocated funds under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.
Also included in the funding is 1.25 million euro for thatched cottages.
Christopher O'Sullivan, Minister of State for Nature, Heritage, and Biodiversity, says the funding will help protect our heritage.
