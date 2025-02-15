The Irish Red Cross has launched a call for nominations for the seventh annual Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards.

The Awards recognise those who exemplify the vital spirit of humanitarian action in Irish society and celebrates that ‘good deeds matter’.

The Irish Red Cross is part of the largest humanitarian organisation in the world, working both in Ireland and internationally to provide emergency response in times of disaster and crisis. The charity also provides a range of health and wellbeing services to support vulnerable people in local communities and including those who arrive to Ireland fleeing conflict.

The awards celebrate these contributions across six categories:

Humanitarian of the Year

Young Humanitarian of the Year

Community Organisation of the Year

Humanitarian Journalist of the Year

Corporate Impact

The Irish Red Cross will also present a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nominations can be made at irchumanitarianawards.ie .

Since their establishment in 2018, the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards have highlighted remarkable stories of everyday heroes whose good deeds have transformed lives across Ireland.

The public can submit nominations through the awards website at irchumanitarianawards.ie until February 28th.

Winners will be honoured at a special ceremony on May 8th at the Royal College of Physicians on Kildare Street, Dublin.

Both self-nominations and nominations of others are accepted.