Mayo's Ashford Castle has retained its Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star ranking - the top rating possible and the ultimate gold standard in global hospitality - for a sixth consecutive year.

The annual Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards (FTG) rate the world’s most luxurious properties and is the world’s only independent rating system.

Ashford Castle was Ireland’s first hotel to achieve a five-star ranking in the annual honours list (2020), which measures true luxury ‘not in thread counts or square feet, but in moments of genuine connection.”

In 2023, The Spa at Ashford Castle received the first Five-Star FTG ranking for a hotel spa in Ireland. It, remains the only Forbes Five-Star hotel spa in Ireland, retaining the prestigious FTG honour for a third consecutive year.

Ashford Castle is part of the elite Red Carnation Hotel Collection group of luxury hotels in Ireland and around the world that have earned a much-coveted Five-Star Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) ranking.