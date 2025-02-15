The INHFA has seen an increasing number of farmers contacting their office with regards to delayed ACRES

INHFA President Vincent Roddy outlined how many farmers who have been in touch have not seen payments since the interim payment in February of last year and this has resulted in countless farmers seeing no further payment for 2024.

He says that “I.T issues within the department of agriculture are being cited as the main issue in processing payments but stressed the need for urgent action from the Department to get all outstanding payments made.”

Vincent Roddy told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that almost 15,000 farmers are waiting for some form of a payment....