Four people were taken to hospital yesterday following a road-traffic collision on the N17.

Gardai and emergency services responded to the two-car-collision at Ballinacarrow shortly after 2pm yesterday afternoon.

Four people were taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment, with two sustaining what are believed to be serious injuries.

The road, which was closed for a number of hours yesterday evening to allow for an examination of the scene has since fully reopened to traffic.

Investigations are ongoing.