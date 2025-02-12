There’s no joy for traffic through Castlebar town centre this evening - as the owner of a premises deemed unsafe on Lower Charles St in the town has failed to secure the building.

Castlebar Cathaoirleach, councillor Donna Sheridan is urging the building owner, where a gas explosion occurred last month, to meet his obligations.

The county town is experiencing nightmare traffic congestion for over two weeks now, as a result of the closure of Lower Charles St to traffic after a gas explosion in a restaurant on Sunday evening January 26th.

Severe traffic delays are being experienced by thousands of motorists daily through Castlebar Town centre and along approach roads.

Two people were injured in what’s understood to have been a gas explosion that happened at the Indian take –away restaurant, Imperial Blue.

Emergency services attended the scene and two people who worked in the restaurant were hospitised with injuries.

The blast occurred at the rear of the premises and impacted on some surrounding buildings.

The Cathaoirleach of Castlebar, Donna Sheridan, told Midwest News earlier this week that the owner of the premises in which the explosion occurred was issued with a Section 3 notice from Mayo County Council to make the building safe on Tuesday February 4th, and the necessary works were set to be completed by this evening.

However, that has not happened and the traffic chaos continues.

Cathaoirleach Sheridan spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley about the situation this evening...