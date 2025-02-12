Minister Hildegarde Naughton is re-assuring farmers in the region that no application for planning permission is required if they need to rebuild their sheds in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn.

The Galway minister says she’s very conscious of the damage caused by storm Éowyn right throughout Connacht and particularly in rural areas of the region.

“Having visited areas throughout Galway over the past two weeks, it is evident that the damage done to farms was significant, with many sheds severely damaged or destroyed”.

“In that light, I discussed the matter with my colleague the Minister for Agriculture, Martin Heydon TD, and have been assured that no planning permission is required for a farmer who needs to repair/rebuild his shed in a like for like manner,” Minister Naughton says.