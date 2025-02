A Louisburgh councillor has called for an extension to the deadline for cutting trees and hedgerows along roadsides.

Councillor Chris Maxwell says that in the wake of the fall out of storm Eowyn, many areas may have trees and hedgerows that need to be cut back for the safety of road users.

He says that by doing this, it would make it easier for the verges to be maintained throughout the year.

Councillor Maxwell has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....