A local councillor has raised concern over the rising number of drive offs occurring at petrol stations across the region.

A drive-off is the term used when a person fills their car or drums with petrol or diesel and doesn't pay for it.

Councillor Johno O'Malley says while its hard for a person to forget about fuel when they go into a shop nowadays, most of these drive offs are being done on purpose.

In some instances, he says, there are false number plates or even no number plates on the vehicle, making it impossible to identify who they are.

Councillor O'Malley has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...