The Government will launch a charm offensive on the United States this St Patrick’s Day.



The Taoiseach, Tanaiste and numerous Ministers are all off to America to build relationships under the Donald Trump administration.



38 representatives of the State will head to 90 cities across 40 countries this St Patrick’s Day.



There will be a particular emphasis on America with the Taoiseach heading to Washington and Texas while the Tanaiste is off to New York and Philideplphia.



Helen McEntee will go to Australia, Jack Chambers to Chile and Argentina, James Browne to China, and Paschael Donohue to Germany.



Staying at home to steer the ship will be Martin Heydon, Michael Moynihan and Michael Healy Rae.



The Government says the trips offer an paralleled opportunity for Ireland but some have critisicsed the visits to America with People Before Profit saying Ireland shouldn’t bend the knee to Donald Trump.

Locally, Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary will visit Atlanta and Savannah.

Minister Alan Dillon is heading to Vancouver and Utah while Minister Marian Harkin will go to the Netherlands and Belgium.

Minister Hildegarde Naughton will travel to Japan, Minister Noel Grealish will go to Vietnam and Cambodia and Minister Sean Canney will travel to Brazil.