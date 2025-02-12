As part of ongoing investigations into targeting the activities of an organised criminal group in Co Galway and neighbouring Divisions, Gardaí carried out a search operation in Counties Galway, Roscommon, Westmeath and Offaly this morning.

The organised crime group is believed to be involved in serious criminality including possession and discharge of firearms, drug dealing, drug intimidation, burglaries and serious assaults in East Galway and neighbouring Divisions.

Searches were carried out at six residential properties in Ballinasloe, Co Galway; Taughmaconnell and Athlone, Co Roscommon; Athlone, Co Westmeath, as well as Banagher and Cloghan, Co Offaly.

Four men (three aged in their 20s and one in his 30s) were arrested and are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at stations in the Garda North Western Region.

Two vehicles were seized, along with phones and weapons including a machete, knives, cattle prod and a taser.

The operation involved Gardaí from Galway, Westmeath and Offaly Divisions, supported by the Armed Support Unit from the North Western and Eastern Regions.

Investigations are ongoing.