Mayo County Council and Mayo Sports Partnership are currently developing a County Outdoor Recreation Plan for Mayo to ensure the sustainable development, management and promotion of outdoor recreation across Mayo in the future.

The core purpose of this plan is to support and enhance collaboration amongst key stakeholders, to develop a cohesive vision and shared roadmap to maximise the impact of future investment in outdoor recreation across the county.



They are inviting members of the public to engage in the process, to learn more about the opportunities identified and open up discussion on potential projects and local initiatives .



The Public Information Sessions get underway this evening (Wed) in

- Ballina Community Sports Centre (in-person) 7.30-8.30pm.

-The Curam Family Centre, Claremorris (in-person) tomorrow Thursday, 7-8pm



-Then online, this Friday at 11am

Please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you wish to attend the in-person events or if you would like the link for the online session.